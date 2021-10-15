George “Rex” Golay

TWIN FALLS — A celebration of life service for Rex will be held Saturday, October 16, 2021, at 3 p.m. at the Turf Club, 734 Falls Ave., Twin Falls. “Rex always liked a party with good food and a nice visit,” so we will do just that. Memorial donations may be made in Rex Golay’s name to CSI Foundation for the Athletic Department, PO Box 1238, Twin Falls, ID 83303-1238. Rex was a longtime fan and booster dad. To share a memory of Rex or leave a special condolence message for his family, please visit rosenaufuneralhome.com and click the tribute wall button on Rex’s obituary page. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls. 208-944-3373

Vernial Dean Hawkes

KIMBERLY — Vernial Dean Hawkes, 92, of Kimberly, passed away October 3, 2021, at his home. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, October 15, 2021, at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Ave., Blackfoot. Family will meet with friends for one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in the Riverside-Thomas Cemetery. The following day, October 16 at 2 p.m. there will be a memorial service at the Kimberly Stake Center at 3850 N. 3500 E. Kimberly. Those who would like to participate in the service from home are invited to view the Blackfoot service on a live broadcast at hawkerfuneralhome.com/page/broadcasting. The Kimberly service will also be broadcast at mywebcast.churchofjesuschrist.org/kimberlyidahostake. Condolences may be shared at hawkerfuneralhome.com.