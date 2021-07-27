Harry Eslinger

TWIN FALLS—Harry Eslinger, 97, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away quietly at Bridgeview Care Center surrounded by his loved ones July 22, 2021. Friends may call on Monday July 26, 2021 from 10-11 a.m.. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls, Idaho. Funeral Services will be held July 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

James Bodily

BURLEY—James Bodily, 93, of Raft River, passed away Thursday, July 22, 2021 at his home. A viewing for family and friends will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at the Raft River Chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints with a viewing for one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place at the Raft River Cemetery following the funeral service. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley.

Doyt H. Simcoe