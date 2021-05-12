Curby Gibson
ACEQUIA — Curby Gibson, who passed away on March 12, 2018, will be laid to rest at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021, in the Rupert Cemetery. After the services, there will be a gathering at the Skyline Bar, which was Curby’s second home, 1204 E. 600 N., Jackson.
Pedro Sedano Castaneda
JEROME — Pedro Sedano Castaneda, 70, of Jerome, passed away May 10, 2021, at his home. Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 14, 2021, at St. Jerome’s Catholic Church, 216 E Second St., Jerome. Services are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.
Chuck Dawley
RUPERT — Chuck Dawley of Idaho Falls, formerly of Rupert, passed away at his home in Idaho Falls on April 5, 2021. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. May 15, 2021, at Crosspoint Church in Idaho Falls. To express your condolences to the family and to see additional information please visit coltrinmortuary.com//obituary/charles-dawley.
Bruce Allan Eggink
BUHL — Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. May 15, 2021, at Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.
Jeanne Marie Perry
TWIN FALLS — A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints, 824 Caswell Ave. W., Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Arlene LeDora Rayborn
TWIN FALLS — A visitation for family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 14, 2021, at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021, at the Twin Falls First Church of The Nazarene, 1231 Washington St., Twin Falls. Interment will follow at 3 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Park, Twin Falls. In lieu of flowers, the family requests consideration of a financial donation to Hospice Visions, Inc., Twin Falls. The family also requests that in consideration of others, face/breathing masks be worn if attending the funeral.