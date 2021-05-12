Curby Gibson

ACEQUIA — Curby Gibson, who passed away on March 12, 2018, will be laid to rest at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021, in the Rupert Cemetery. After the services, there will be a gathering at the Skyline Bar, which was Curby’s second home, 1204 E. 600 N., Jackson.

Pedro Sedano Castaneda

JEROME — Pedro Sedano Castaneda, 70, of Jerome, passed away May 10, 2021, at his home. Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 14, 2021, at St. Jerome’s Catholic Church, 216 E Second St., Jerome. Services are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Chuck Dawley

RUPERT — Chuck Dawley of Idaho Falls, formerly of Rupert, passed away at his home in Idaho Falls on April 5, 2021. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. May 15, 2021, at Crosspoint Church in Idaho Falls. To express your condolences to the family and to see additional information please visit coltrinmortuary.com//obituary/charles-dawley.

Bruce Allan Eggink

BUHL — Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. May 15, 2021, at Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.

Jeanne Marie Perry