Dennis Hull Dayley

BURLEY — Dennis Hull Dayley, 83, of Burley, passed away Saturday, November 27, 2021, at his home. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, December 6, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Springdale Second Ward, 519 E. 200 S., Burley, with Bishop Scott Turpin officiating. Burial will follow at Declo Cemetery. Family and friends will be received from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Monday preceding the funeral at the church. A webcast will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

Mildred “Millie” Denton Inouye

BURLEY — Mildred “Millie” Denton Inouye, 78, passed away Thursday, November 25, 2021, after a valiant battle with colon cancer and dementia. Millie’s life will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, December 6, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, with Pastor David Carver officiating. Burial will be at Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley. Family and friends will be received from 6 until 8 p.m. Sunday, December 5, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Monday prior to the service at the funeral home.

Berton “Bert” Dale Jurak

TWIN FALLS—Berton “Bert” Dale Jurak, one of Jehovah’s Witnesses highly respected and loved grandfather, dad, husband and member of our community, passed away on Monday, November 29, 2021. On behalf of Bert’s final request, I, his wife, am asking everyone to please pay respects by visiting Bert’s obituary page at www.whitereynoldschapel.com for a virtual viewing on Friday, December 10, 2021 from 6-8 PM. A virtual funeral service will be hosted by the East Twin Falls Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses by going to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89846226958 MEETING ID: 898 4622 6958 PASSCODE: 680778, Saturday December 11, 2021 at 2:00 PM

Brent Sterner

TWIN FALLS—Brent Sterner, 52, passed away Saturday, November 27, 2021, at his home of a broken heart that could tick no longer. A brief memorial has been arranged for those Brent touched and left too soon, despite his disapproval, on Monday, December 6, 2021 @ 2PM at White- Reynolds Funeral Chapel; 2466 Addison Ave. E. in Twin Falls. Please join the family in celebrating Brent’s life and be sure to leave a message on Brent’s memory wall at: Whitereynoldschapel.com

Constance Gardner Jensen

TWIN FALLS — Constance Gardner Jensen, 82, of Twin Falls, passed away Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at Grace Assisted Living in Twin Falls. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Twin Falls Stake Center, 667 Harrison St., Twin Falls, with Bishop Blake B. Jensen officiating. Burial will follow at 3 p.m. at Riverside Cemetery in Heyburn. Family and friends will be received at the church from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, prior to the service. A webcast will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Wesley Leon Alley Sr.

Wesley Leon Alley Sr. passed away November 26m 2021. Please join his family for a very small service at Rosenau Funeral Home and Crematory where we will hold a military honoring at 10 AM Friday December 10, 2021 as well as an intimate short service immediately following.

Larry Harris Webb

JEROME—Larry Harris Webb passed away on Thanksgiving Day of natural causes at his home in Jerome. His family would like to invite everyone who knew and loved him to join us as we celebrate and honor our father’s life at 1:00 PM MST, Friday, December 10, 2021, at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 216 2nd Ave. E. Jerome, Idaho. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Larry’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.

Oren Dean Hawkins

WENDELL—Oren Dean Hawkins, 78, passed away from complications of a heart procedure at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Twin Falls, Idaho on December 2, 2021.A viewing will be held from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM, Friday, Dec 10, 2021, at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, December 11, 2021, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Wendell 2nd Ward, Wendell, Idaho. Grave dedication will conclude at the Wendell Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Dean’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.

