George W. Huddleston
FILER—A viewing will be held from 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave North, Buhl. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Farmer Funeral Chapel, with a viewing one hour prior to service. Pastor Greg “Bear” Morton will officiate. Military rites will follow at Snake River Canyon National Veterans Cemetery, 1585 East 4150 North Buhl, Idaho. The funeral will be livestreamed on Farmer Funeral Chapel’s Facebook page. For the full obituary, and to share memories and condolences with the family, please visit George’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.
Allison “Ally” Cyr
TWIN FALLS—Allison “Ally” Cyr, 34, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away March 12, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls, on March 11, 2021 at 4 p.m. Those wishing or needing to view her Celebration of Life may do so at www.zoom.com. Meeting ID 748 815 8781. No password should be required, if so, 12345. Please remember to mute your device. In addition, those wishing to share memories and condolences on Ally’s memorial page, please visit www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Lyle Eugene Masters
BUHL—A viewing will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 Ninth Ave North, Buhl. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, March 12, 2021, at the Seventh Street Gym, Buhl. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Lyle’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.
Wallace Ogden
TWIN FALLS—A visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday March 11, 2021, from 5-7 p.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home with Funeral services held on Friday March 12, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Park Ave LDS Chapel. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Dorothy Linda (Lampe) Kerbs
TWIN FALLS—An online memorial service will be celebrated on Saturday, March 13 at 3:00pm (MST). For information on the service, view photos or share a story, or to sign the guest book, please visit www.quiltinginheaven.org or email quiltinginheaven/@gmail.com. Contributions given in her memory may be directed to Hearts and Hands Quilting Group, Our Savior Lutheran Church, 464 Carriage Lane N, Twin Falls, Idaho.
Skylar Jay Scott
RUPERT—Skylar Jay Scott, 38, of Rupert passed away Saturday March 6, 2021. Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021, at the Paul Cemetery and will conclude with gathering at Wicks Steak House 20 Main Street in Declo. Evening gathering for friends and family will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, March 12, 2021 at Hansen Mortuary services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.