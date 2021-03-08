George W. Huddleston

FILER—A viewing will be held from 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave North, Buhl. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Farmer Funeral Chapel, with a viewing one hour prior to service. Pastor Greg “Bear” Morton will officiate. Military rites will follow at Snake River Canyon National Veterans Cemetery, 1585 East 4150 North Buhl, Idaho. The funeral will be livestreamed on Farmer Funeral Chapel’s Facebook page. For the full obituary, and to share memories and condolences with the family, please visit George’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.

Allison “Ally” Cyr

TWIN FALLS—Allison “Ally” Cyr, 34, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away March 12, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls, on March 11, 2021 at 4 p.m. Those wishing or needing to view her Celebration of Life may do so at www.zoom.com. Meeting ID 748 815 8781. No password should be required, if so, 12345. Please remember to mute your device. In addition, those wishing to share memories and condolences on Ally’s memorial page, please visit www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

Lyle Eugene Masters