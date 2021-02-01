 Skip to main content
Larry Dean Anderson

HEYBURN — A viewing will be held from 1-2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, and a graveside service will be held at the Rupert Cemetery following the viewing. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Roger L Collins

TWIN FALLS - A Life Celebration Service for Roger will be held at Rosenau Funeral Home on Tuesday, Feb. 2 at 1 p.m. located at 2826 Addison Ave. E. Twin Falls. A webcast link can be found for those who can't attend by visiting his obituary page at www.rosenaufuneralhome.com. Please practice COVID-19 precautions while attending the service.

Arlene Christensen Patterson

TWIN FALLS - A visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 from 7-9 p.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday Feb. 3, 2021, at 10 a.m. at the Temple Dr. LDS chapel in Twin Falls. Interment will be in the Hillcrest Memorial Garden Cemetery in Caldwell, Idaho. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Jack Lynn Nelson

GOODING - A public viewing will be held at Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 from 4 to 7 p.m. A public funeral is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Gooding (masks and social distancing required). A graveside dedication will follow at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding. The link for a virtual broadcast of the service will be available at https://www.demarayfuneralservice.com/obituary/Jack-Nelson. In lieu of flowers, donations by check may be made out to GHS Cross-Country. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.

Aileen Elizabeth Nelson

A memorial service will be held on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Avenue E, Twin Falls, Idaho at 11 a.m. For those unable to attend, the service will be live-streamed. To access the link, visit her obituary page at www.rosenaufuneralhome.com or call Rosenau Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Compassion International via their website Compassion.com.

June Nungester

BUHL - There will be a graveside service held at 2 p.m., Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 at West End Cemetery 1574 East 4150 North, Buhl. Due to COVID-19 concerns, masks will be required, and social distancing will be practiced. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on June’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.

Hannah Llewellyn

BURLEY - Services will be held on Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. at Morrison Payne Funeral home, 321 East Main Street Burley, Idaho. Viewing one hour prior to service. Burial will follow at the Rupert Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.serenitystg.com.

