Lavell Cope

TWIN FALLS—A graveside service will be held at 2:00pm, Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at West End Cemetery, 1574 East 4150 North, Buhl. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your choice of your favorite charity. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Lavell’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.

Dessie D Courtnay

TWIN FALLS—Visitation for Dessie will be held from 5-7pm on Wednesday, December 2, at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road in Twin Falls. The funeral for Dessie will be held at 2p.m. Thursday, December 3, at the funeral home. A private family interment will follow at the Twin Falls Cemetery in Twin Falls. Those unable to attend may view the services via zoom by going to zoom.us, enter ID #748-815-8781, Passcode 12345. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on her memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

Rex Leland Strickland

WENDELL—Rex Leland Strickland, 71, of Wendell passed away November 23, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, December 3, 2020 at the Wendell Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, with a viewing beginning at 10:00 am. Graveside dedication will conclude at Wendell Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Rex’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0