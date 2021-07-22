Rozetta Ann Hedden

TWIN FALLS—Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at St. Edward’s Catholic Church at 11 a.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Matea Hunt

RUPERT—Matea Hunt, 17, of Rupert, passed away on July 14, 2021. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 22, 2021 also at Hansen Mortuary. Burial will follow the funeral service at Rupert Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Isabelle Edna (Burgener) Magnelli

JEROME—A funeral mass will be held Thursday, July 22 at 11:00 a.m. at St Jerome’s Catholic Church in Jerome, Idaho with burial following at the Jerome Cemetery. A lunch will be served at St Jerome Church hall after the burial.

Alicia Arteaga Ramirez

RUPERT—Funeral Services will be held 10:00 a.m. Thursday July 22, 2021, at Saint Nicholas Catholic Church and a viewing with a rosary will be held 6:00 to 8:00 Wednesday July 21, 2021, at Saint Nicholas Catholic Church. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Marvin Blacker