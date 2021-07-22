Rozetta Ann Hedden
TWIN FALLS—Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at St. Edward’s Catholic Church at 11 a.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Matea Hunt
RUPERT—Matea Hunt, 17, of Rupert, passed away on July 14, 2021. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 22, 2021 also at Hansen Mortuary. Burial will follow the funeral service at Rupert Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Isabelle Edna (Burgener) Magnelli
JEROME—A funeral mass will be held Thursday, July 22 at 11:00 a.m. at St Jerome’s Catholic Church in Jerome, Idaho with burial following at the Jerome Cemetery. A lunch will be served at St Jerome Church hall after the burial.
Alicia Arteaga Ramirez
RUPERT—Funeral Services will be held 10:00 a.m. Thursday July 22, 2021, at Saint Nicholas Catholic Church and a viewing with a rosary will be held 6:00 to 8:00 Wednesday July 21, 2021, at Saint Nicholas Catholic Church. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Marvin Blacker
BURLEY—Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 24, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Pella 1st Ward, located at 152 W. 400 S., of Burley, with Bishop Stephen H. Baker officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Heyburn. Friends and family will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, July 23, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Saturday, from 10 until 10:45 a.m. A webcast of the service will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.
Gael Irene Black
TWIN FALLS—A celebration of life service will be held at Community Christian Church in Twin Falls July 24th at 10:00 a.m. There will be a reception at the Black home to which all friends of Gael and the Black children are invited. In lieu of flowers, the family would encourage donations to “Beds for Kids” or” Sage Women’s Center” both in Twin Falls.
Raymond H. Braun
GOODING—Raymond H. Braun of Twin Falls and formerly of Gooding, passed away on December 17, 2020. There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. at the Gooding Country Club. Please tell your friends.
Ronald Lee Jonson Jr. (Ronnie)
RUPERT—Memorial Services will be held from 1:00-3:00 p.m. Saturday, July 24, 2021, at 99 North Highway 24 Rupert, Idaho. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Dorothy Linda (Lampe) Kerbs
TWIN FALLS – Friends and family of Dorothy Kerbs, who passed away on February 8, 2021, are invited to an Open House that is being hosted by her family on Saturday, July 24th from 2 – 5 p.m. Open House will take place at 1723 Julie Lane in Twin Falls.
Robert Murray Layne
MACKAY—Celebrating the Life of Bob Layne Saturday, July 24, 2021 2:00 p.m. Kids Park Corner of Park and Pine in Mackay Idaho. Come share a memory or two. Refreshments will be served.
Valdi Roberts Parish
TWIN FALLS—The family will be hosting a celebration of her life on July 24, 2021, from Noon – 2:00 p.m. at the Shoshone city park.
Liborio Torres Romero
JEROME—Liborio Torres Romero, 63, of Jerome, passed away on July 14, 2021, in Jerome. Memorial Services are scheduled for Saturday, July 24, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. at Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.
Carol Elma Schelling
JEROME—Carol Elma Schelling, 84, formerly of Jerome passed away June 4, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. Graveside service will follow at Jerome Cemetery. Services are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.
Robert Lee Unger, Jr.
TWIN FALLS—Twin Falls, Idaho—Robert Lee Unger, Jr. died in Missoula, Montana on February 15, 2021. Cremation took place at Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula, Montana. A Celebration of Life will be held July 24, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in Twin Falls at Faith Assembly of God 178 Filer Ave. Condolences may be sent to the family at P.O. Box 5433, Twin Falls, Idaho 83303.
Jacob Wayne Ward
HAGERMAN—A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, July 24, at the LDS church in Hagerman, Idaho, from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.