Jerry (John) Peter Archambeau
WENDELL — Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 605 N. Idaho Street in Wendell. A viewing will be held beginning at 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 with the funeral starting at 11:00 a.m. with Bishop Heath Henderson of the Wendell First Ward officiating. Interment will follow in the Wendell Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Wendell Chapel. Condolences, memories, and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Bruno Orozco Chavez
HANSEN — Bruno Orozco Chavez, 75, of Hanson, Idaho, passed away September 2. 2021. Friends may call on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, from 5-7 P.M. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road. Funeral services will be held at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. at St. Edwards Catholic Church in Twin Falls, Idaho. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Lee Delmar Barigar
BUHL — A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 10, 2021, at the West End Cemetery, Buhl, followed by a celebration of his life at TJ’s Lounge in Buhl. The graveside will also be live-streamed on Farmer Funeral Chapel’s Facebook Page. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Lee’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.
Randy C. Lee
KIMBERLY — Randy C. Lee, 70, of Kimberly, passed away quietly at his home, August 10, 2021. He was surrounded by his loving family. Funeral services will be held at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home at 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls, Idaho on Friday, September 10, 2021, at 2:00 P.M. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Norman Glen Mecham
RUPERT — Norman Glen Mecham returned to his heavenly home on July 2, 2021, at the age of 95. He passed during a visit with family in Ogden, Utah. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Glen’s birthday, September 10 at Hansen Mortuary in Rupert Idaho. Inurnment will take place at the Paul Cemetery following the memorial service. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
John Howard Steinmetz
TWIN FALLS — John Howard Steinmetz, passed away on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at the age of 77. A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at the residence of Mike and Valerie Steinmetz at 1447 Bradley Street in Twin Falls, Idaho. Visitation hours will be from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. Friends and family are invited to join in this celebration and honor a life well-lived. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Marion “Mayz” Leonard
TWIN FALLS — Marion “Mayz” Harrison Hurd Leonard, 69, died peacefully on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, in Twin Falls. The Leonard family invites you to an open house celebrating Mayz on September 12 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Bass Lake located at Blue Lakes Country Club at 1940 Blue Lakes Grade, Jerome, ID 83338. Condolences may be left by visiting her obituary page at www.whitereynoldschapel.com.