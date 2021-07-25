Bryan J. Dortch

KETCHUM—A Celebration of Life will be held on July 25th at 2 p.m. at the private residence of his aunt, Janine Bear, at 280 Leadville Ave S, Ketchum, Idaho.

Antonia Chairez de Nava

HAZELTON—A Funeral Service will be held Monday, July 26, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Asamblea Apistolica de La Fe En Cristo Jesús 312 W. 9th St., Burley, Idaho. Burial will immediately follow at Hazelton Cemetery. In addition, those wishing to share memories and condolences on Antonia’s Memorial page may do so at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

Harry Eslinger

TWIN FALLS—Harry Eslinger, 97, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away quietly at Bridgeview Care Center surrounded by his loved ones July 22, 2021. Friends may call on Monday July 27, 2021 from 10-11 a.m.. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls, Idaho. Funeral Services will be held July 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

James Bodily