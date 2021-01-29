Grace “Helen” Berry
HAGERMAN — A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, January 29, 2021, at Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel. Services will conclude at the chapel. A graveside service will be held at the Wallowa Cemetery in Wallowa, Oregon, at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Hagerman Senior Center. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at demarayfuneralservice.com.
Merrill Keith Egan
RUPERT — The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, January 29, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, where friends and family may call one hour prior to the service. Military rites will be provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley. For those unable to attend the service in person, a webcast will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com. To continue in mitigating the effects of COVID-19, the wearing of face masks and social distancing will be required and practiced.
Dale Kelsey
BUHL — A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, January 29, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 501 Main St., Buhl. A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 30, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint with a viewing prior starting at 9:30 a.m. A grave dedication will conclude at West End Cemetery, 1574 East 4150 North, Buhl. Memory and condolences may be shared with the family on Dale’s memorial webpage at farmerfuneralchapel.com.
Sherry Jean Bohrn Thaete
BUHL — A celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, January 29, 2021, at the Reformed Church on Pole Line Road, Twin Falls. It can also be watched through a live stream at TFRC.org.
Dennis E. Wheeler
FILER — Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, January 29, 2021, at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 Ninth Ave. North, Buhl. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society through Farmer Funeral Chapel. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Dennis’ memorial webpage at farmerfuneralchapel.com.
Barbara Jean Cooper
TWIN FALLS — Due to COVID-19 concerns, a graveside service will be held at the Pella Cemetery for close family members. A memorial service will be scheduled later this year. A webcast of the graveside service will be available online at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 30, 2021, at rasmussenfuneralhome.com. All are invited to participate via the live webcast.
Nadine Lancaster
TWIN FALLS — Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 30 at Filer Church of the Nazarene. All arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau’s Funeral Home. A complete obituary is available at rosenaufuneralhome.com. COVID has changed many things in our world, but we sincerely hope that you will feel comfortable to attend the service. Masks and sanitizer will be available at the church.
Brenda Lee (Berlin) May
TWIN FALLS — A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 30, 2021, at the Twin Falls Reformed Church. An option to view online will be through her obituary page at rosenaufuneralhome.com. Due to COVID-19, there will be no luncheon afterward. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Luther B Thomas
BUHL — Services for Luther Thomas will be held at 2:30 p.m. January 30 at Sovereigns Grace Fellowship at 703 Locust Street, Buhl.
Larry Dean Anderson
HEYBURN — Larry Dean Anderson, of Heyburn, passed away Monday, January 25, 2021. A viewing will be held from 1-2 p.m. Tuesday, February 2, 2021, and a graveside service will be held at the Rupert Cemetery following the viewing. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.