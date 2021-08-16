Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel. If you are unable to attend the services, there will be a Live Stream available at https:///www.facebook.com//GoodingFirstChristian Condolences, memories, and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.

Henry Alvin Jones

KIMBERLY—A small graveside service will be held on August 20, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Rd, Twin Falls, ID 83301. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the CF Foundation at CFF.org. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on his memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

Janica “Kimmy” Parker

TWIN FALLS – A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, August 20, 2021, at West End Cemetery, 1574 East 4150 North, Buhl. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to your favorite charity of choice. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Kim’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.

Bonnie Geneva Andrews (Harms)