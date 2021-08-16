John Early Summerlin
TWIN FALLS — John Early Summerlin of Twin Falls Celebration of Life will be at 10 a.m. Monday, August 16, 2021, at the American Legion 447 Seastrom St. in Twin Falls.
J. Wayne Courtney
TWIN FALLS — A viewing will be Monday, Aug. 16 from 5-7 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd, Twin Falls. The memorial service will be Tuesday, Aug. 17 at 10 a.m. at Parke’s. Graveside service will start at noon sharp at the Snake River Canyon National Cemetery, 1585 E. Elm St., Buhl. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on Wayne’s Memorial Page at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Althea I Petersen
EDEN – Althea Petersen died on August 9, 2021, at Grace Assisted Memory Care in Twin Falls, Idaho of body fatigue. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, August 17, 2012, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1301 North Davis Street, Jerome, Idaho at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements are being handled by Rosenau Funeral Home. Respectfully we encourage you to wear a mask and social distance at the funeral. To leave condolences for the family, please go to: rosenaufuneralhome.com.
Web-cast link: https://my.gather.app/remember/althea-petersen
Mary Condie
GOODING—Please join us in celebration of Mom’s life on Friday, August 20, 2021, at 1:30 pm at the First Christian Church in Gooding. 334 4th Ave. West. Please bring a story to share about Mom, if you have one. Inurnment will follow at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding.
Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel. If you are unable to attend the services, there will be a Live Stream available at https:///www.facebook.com//GoodingFirstChristian Condolences, memories, and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Henry Alvin Jones
KIMBERLY—A small graveside service will be held on August 20, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Rd, Twin Falls, ID 83301. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the CF Foundation at CFF.org. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on his memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Janica “Kimmy” Parker
TWIN FALLS – A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, August 20, 2021, at West End Cemetery, 1574 East 4150 North, Buhl. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to your favorite charity of choice. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Kim’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.
Bonnie Geneva Andrews (Harms)
WENDELL—Services will be held at the Wendell Cemetery on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. The family would like to invite all of Bonnie’s family and friends back to 2877 South 1700 East Wendell, Idaho to celebrate Bonnie’s wonderful life with a potluck, games of pinochle and storytelling. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com
Helen Margaret Alexander Jones
GOODING—A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the Gooding United Methodist Church. Inurnment will follow at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the family recommends wearing masks and recognizing social distancing recommendations. Local arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories, and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.