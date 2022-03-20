Dr. A. Paul Brown

BURLEY — Amos Paul Brown, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, and friend, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 12, 2022, There will be a special viewing for family and friends from 3 until 5 p.m. Sunday, March 20, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. The funeral will be held at noon Monday, March 21, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Suncrest 10th Ward, 95 N. 600 W., Orem, Utah, where a viewing will be held from 10 until 11:45 a.m. Burial will follow at Orem City Cemetery. A live webcast of the funeral service will be available and maintained at youtu.be/lHMmpJEQ1sE.

Thomas “Tom” Edmons

BUHL — Thomas “Tom” Edmons, 81, of Buhl, died Friday, March 11, 2022, at a Twin Falls hospital. A funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, March 21, 2022, at the Church of Christ, 829 Broadway N., Buhl. A graveside service will follow at West End Cemetery, Buhl. In lieu of flowers the family requests to donate in Tom’s name to the Church of Christ, 829 Broadway North, Buhl, ID 83316. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Tom’s memorial webpage at farmerfuneralchapel.com.

Frances Denton

TWIN FALLS — Frances Denton, 82, of Twin Falls, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on March 17, 2022. A celebration of Frances’ life will be held Tuesday, March 22, at 2 p.m. at the Twin Falls Reformed Church. Those who wish may share memories on her memorial page at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

Beverly Jean “BJ” Morgan

BURLEY — Beverly Jean “BJ” Morgan, 91, of Burley, was welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven on February 15, 2022. A celebration of life will be held on March 23, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Hope Community Church, 25 N. Fourth St. E, Paul, with the Rev. Warren Rachele officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Waggin Tails Rescue, 1015 I St., Rupert, ID, 83350, or Pocatello Animal Shelter, 3100 Ave. of the Chiefs, Pocatello, ID, 83201, or Hope Community Food Pantry, PO Box 10, Paul, ID, 83347.

Barbara Ravenscroft Fagg

RUPERT — Barbara Ravenscroft Fagg passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 1, 2022. A viewing will be held at Cornelison Funeral Home in Pocatello on March 25 from noon to 2 p.m. A graveside service will follow at 3:30 p.m. at the Rupert Cemetery, 450 N. Meridian, Rupert. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Barbara’s name to: P.E.O. Chapter BJ, Meg Long, 355 Spoon, Pocatello, ID 83204.

Marlene Armes

BUHL — Marlene Armes, 89, of Buhl, died Tuesday, February 22, 2022, in Buhl. A celebration of Marlene’s life will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 Ninth Ave. N., Buhl. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Marlene’s memorial webpage at farmerfuneralchapel.com.

Lydia Yoder

TWIN FALLS — On March 11, 2022, Lydia Yoder passed away peacefully at Canyons Retirement Center in Twin Falls. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Sunday, March 27, 2022 from 6-8 p.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Monday March 28, 2022 at 2 p.m. at the Filer Cemetery, with Rev. Gary Rahe, Zion Lutheran Church, Holyoke, CO & Rev. Paul Johnson, Peace Lutheran Church, Filer, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Frank Chidichimo

TWIN FALLS — Frank Chidichimo passed away on the morning of March 7, 2022, in Twin Falls. A memorial Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. Edward’s Catholic Church with inurnment to be held at the Magic Valley Veterans Cemetery at 2 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Billy Arlen Gibson

BOISE — Billy Arlen Gibson went to glory on March 2, 2022. Graveside military honors and a short program will be held at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery in Boise at 2 p.m. on March 29, 2022; immediately followed by a repast at Eagle Christian Church at 3 p.m. where you are invited to share memories of Billy and join us in sharing his favorite music. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Billy’s name to the activities department at the Idaho State Veterans Home, 320 Collins Road, Boise, ID 83702.

Elizabeth J. Holdaway Noel

TWIN FALLS — Elizabeth Jane Holdaway Noel, 48, of Twin Falls, passed away Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls, following complications of COVID-19. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 31, at Paul Cemetery, 550 W. 100 N., Paul. Arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Thomas R. Wortman

WEST MAGIC — Thomas R. Wortman died peacefully on March 2, 2022, at his home in West Magic. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, April 9 at 2 p.m. at the Dam Fools club house. Please check the Dam Fools website for details.

