Kristine Dayton Stapelman

PAUL - Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 11, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Paul Stake Center, 424 W. Ellis St., with Bishop Dean Stevenson officiating. Burial will be in Paul Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 10, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th Street, in Burley, and at the church on Monday from 10 until 10:45 a.m. A webcast of the funeral will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com . For those attending the viewing or funeral service, the wearing of face masks will be required and social distancing will be observed.

Charles Lee Cole

RUPERT - The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Rupert West Stake Center, 26 S. 100 W., of Rupert, with Bishop Derik L. Smith officiating. Military rites will be provided under the direction of the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Burial will be in Rupert Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Tuesday from 10 until 10:45 a.m. A webcast of the funeral will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the wearing of face masks will be required at the viewing and funeral service.