Kristine Dayton Stapelman
PAUL - Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 11, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Paul Stake Center, 424 W. Ellis St., with Bishop Dean Stevenson officiating. Burial will be in Paul Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 10, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th Street, in Burley, and at the church on Monday from 10 until 10:45 a.m. A webcast of the funeral will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com. For those attending the viewing or funeral service, the wearing of face masks will be required and social distancing will be observed.
Charles Lee Cole
RUPERT - The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Rupert West Stake Center, 26 S. 100 W., of Rupert, with Bishop Derik L. Smith officiating. Military rites will be provided under the direction of the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Burial will be in Rupert Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Tuesday from 10 until 10:45 a.m. A webcast of the funeral will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the wearing of face masks will be required at the viewing and funeral service.
Ivan C. Hopkins
SHOSHONE - In consideration for safety precautions due to Covid guidelines, graveside services only will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Shoshone Cemetery. Another celebration of life gathering will be announced later this year.
Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Shoshone Chapel.
Clara M Shelton
RUPERT — Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday Jan. 12, 2021, at Hansen Mortuary. Viewing for family and friends will be held from 5-7 p.m., Monday, January 11, 2021, at the Hansen Mortuary and for one hour prior to the services at the mortuary. Services will conclude with burial in the Rupert Cemetery under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Teresa Gale Cluff Moseley Gunter
BUHL - Our friend and past employee will be honored with Funeral services held on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021 in Twin Falls Idaho at 11 a.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home. Viewing from 9 to 11 a.m. Interment will follow at the Snake River Canyon Veterans Cemetery in Buhl, Idaho. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on her memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Linda Charlene Mahaffey
BUHL - A memorial service will be held in Linda’s memory at 11 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021 at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave North, Buhl. The service will also be livestreamed on the Farmer Funeral Chapel Facebook page. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Linda’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.