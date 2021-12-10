Wesley Leon Alley Sr.

Wesley Leon Alley Sr. passed away November 26, 2021. Please join his family for a very small service at Rosenau Funeral Home and Crematory, where we will hold a military honoring at 10 a.m. Friday, December 10, 2021, as well as an intimate short service immediately following.

Stanley Andrews

WENDELL — Stanley Andrews, 87, of Wendell, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. A memorial graveside service will be held at the Wendell Cemetery on Friday, December 10, 2021, at 3 p.m. Join us in celebrating this wonderful man with more smiles and storytelling. Thank you to Kathy Hogue for taking special care of Stanley when he needed it the most. Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Wendell Chapel. Condolences, memories, and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at demarayfuneralservice.com.

Arnold ‘Arnie’ Raymond Gutknecht

TWIN FALLS — Arnold “Arnie” Raymond Gutknecht of Twin Falls passed away on December 5, 2021. A life tribute for Arnie will be held on Friday, December 10 at 1 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home & Crematory, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. Services and arrangements are under the direction of the funeral home. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Arnie’s memorial webpage at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

Verl Nels Rasmussen

JEROME — Verl Nels Rasmussen, 78, of Jerome and formerly of Shoshone, passed away on Friday, December 3, 2021, at his home. Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 10, 2021, at 1:00 PM at the Shoshone Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Burial will follow at the Shoshone Cemetery. Viewing for family and friends will be held at noon prior to the service. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Huntsman Cancer Foundation, give.huntsmancancer.org.

Larry Harris Webb

JEROME — Larry Harris Webb passed away on Thanksgiving Day of natural causes at his home in Jerome. His family would like to invite everyone who knew and loved him to join us as we celebrate and honor our father’s life at 1 p.m. Friday, December 10, 2021, at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 216 Second Ave. E., Jerome. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Larry’s memorial webpage at farnsworthmortuary.com.

Oren Dean Hawkins

WENDELL — Oren Dean Hawkins, 78, passed away from complications of a heart procedure at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls on December 2, 2021. A viewing will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, December 10, 2021, at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S. Lincoln Ave, Jerome. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 11, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Wendell Second Ward, Wendell. Grave dedication will conclude at the Wendell Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Dean’s memorial webpage at farnsworthmortuary.com.

Berton ‘Bert’ Dale Jurak

TWIN FALLS — Berton “Bert” Dale Jurak, one of Jehovah’s Witnesses highly respected and loved grandfather, dad, husband and a member of our community, passed away on Monday, November 29, 2021. On behalf of Bert’s final request, I, his wife, am asking everyone to please pay respects by visiting Bert’s obituary page at whitereynoldschapel.com for a virtual viewing on Friday, December 10, 2021, from 6-8 p.m. A virtual funeral service will be hosted by the East Twin Falls Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses by going to us02web.zoom.us/j/89846226958 meeting ID: 898 4622 6958, passcode: 680778, on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at 2 PM.

Artis Irene Pollard

TWIN FALLS — Artis Irene Pollard finished her earthly journey on December 2, 2021, at the Chardonnay Assisted Living facility in Twin Falls. We will celebrate Artis’ life with a memorial service on Saturday, December 11, at 3 p.m. at Rosenau’s Funeral Home in Twin Falls.

Dollie M. Williamson

BUHL — Dollie Marie Holloway Williamson, 94, of Buhl, passed away December 4, 2021, at home with her children present. There will be a viewing for Dollie held from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, December 10, 2021, at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 Ninth Ave. N., Buhl. A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 11, 2021, at First Christian Church, 1005 Poplar St., Buhl. A private family graveside will conclude. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Dollie’s memorial webpage.

Ivan M. Gyurdzhiyants

TWIN FALLS — Ivan M. Gyurdzhiyants 74, of Twin Falls, passed away Tuesday, December 7, 2021, peacefully at his home with his loving and caring family by his bedside. A visitation will be held this Sunday, December 12, 2021, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls. Burial will follow at 3 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. Following the burial friends and family are invited to a dinner/reception in Ivan’s memory which will be held in the community room at Rosenau Funeral Home.

Robert John Petter

CASTLEFORD — On December 2, 2021, Rob sustained cardiac arrest in Castleford, and on December 5 he passed away surrounded by his family at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Funeral services will be held Monday, December 13, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Castleford Food Bank.

Denise Lynn Rees

PAYETTE — Denise Lynn Rees (Cramer) went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on November 29, 2021, at the age of 55. A memorial service is on Friday, December 10, at 10 a.m. at Chase Oaks Church, 281 Legacy Drive, Plano, Texas. A graveside service is on Monday, December 13, at 10 a.m. beginning with a celebration of her life at Christian Life Fellowship, 366 SE Fifth Street, Ontario, Oregon, followed by the graveside at Rosedale Memorial Gardens in Payette. For more information and to send the family condolences, please go to haren-wood.com//obituary//Denise-Rees.

Dr. Orval (Brad) Lincoln Bradley

TWIN FALLS — Dr. Orval (Brad) Lincoln Bradley, 88, passed away at his home in Twin Falls on December 6, 2021. A celebration of life for Dr. Orval Bradley will be held at the First Baptist Church of Twin Falls (910 Shoshone St. N.) on December 14 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Baptist Church of Twin Falls or the College of Southern Idaho—Vocational-Technical Education. A webcast of the memorial service can be watched by visiting his obituary page at rosenaufuneralhome.com.

Jimmie Lee Norman

TWIN FALLS — Jimmie Lee Norman 76, of Twin Falls, passed away on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at his home in Twin Falls. A graveside service with military honors will be held on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Snake River Canyon National Cemetery in Buhl. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls. 208-944-3371 rosenaufuneralhome.com

