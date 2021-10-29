Donna Fae Fairchild

BURLEY — Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 29, 2021, with her viewing that morning from 9:30 a.m. until service time at Morrison Payne Funeral Home, 321 E. Main St., Burley. Burial will follow at the Pleasant View Cemetery.

Ronald G Makinson

HAZELTON — Ronald G Makinson, avid fisherman and gardener, passed away on October 21, 2021, at the age of 86. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 29, 2021, at the Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert. Burial will follow in the Hazelton Cemetery. A viewing for friends and family will be from 10 until 10:50 Friday morning prior to the funeral. In lieu of flowers, gifts can be given to the Idaho Fish and Wildlife Foundation. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home.

June Geneva Neibaur

PAUL — June Geneva Neibaur, a 94-year-old resident of Paul, passed away Saturday, October 23, 2021, in Burley. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 29, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Paul Stake Center, 424 W. Ellis St., Paul, with Bishop Ryan Wilkins officiating. Burial will follow at Paul Cemetery. Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, October 28, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Friday, preceding the funeral at the church. A webcast will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

Denny Tyler

HAGERMAN — Denny Tyler, the beautiful and gracious resident of Hagerman, has peacefully passed away. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday. October 29, 2021, at St. Catherine Catholic Church, 446 S. State St., Hagerman. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Denny’s memorial webpage at farmerfuneralchapel.com.

Bruce Duane Buster

TWIN FALLS — Bruce Duane Buster, of Twin Falls, passed away on Saturday, October 23, 2021. Per Bruce’s request, there will be no service but a celebration of life at Rock Creek Park at the Heider Pavilion on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at noon. Cremation is under the care of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Travis Larry Dayley

TWIN FALLS — Please come share memories of Travis Larry Dayley of Twin Falls from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, October 30, at the Turf Club; 734 Falls Ave., Twin Falls. Due to the size of the venue, we kindly ask that children be left at home or with a sitter.

Terry Lee Wilson

TWIN FALLS — A viewing will be held at Rosenau Funeral Home on Saturday, October 30, from 10 to noon, and a celebration of life at his home from 1 to 6 will follow. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Paula Ann Bowman

TWIN FALLS — Paula Ann Bowman, beloved mother, sister, aunt, and friend, died Sunday, October 24, 2021, of complications from COVID. A celebration of Paula’s life will be held Monday, November 1, 2021, at 4 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home & Crematory, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. Services and arrangements are under the direction of the funeral home. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Paula’s memorial webpage at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

