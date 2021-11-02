Dennis Lee Gearin

TWIN FALLS — Dennis Lee Gearing, loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather, uncle, and cousin, passed away peacefully October 24, 2021, in Ogden, Utah. A funeral service of Dennis Lee Gearing will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home & Crematory, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. Services and arrangements are under the direction of the funeral home. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Dennis’ memorial webpage at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

Arlouine Probasco

BUHL — Arlouine Probasco, 88, of Buhl, passed away, October 29, 2021 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Regional Medical Center in Twin Falls. Friends may call at a visitation on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 from 5—7 P.M. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd in Twin Falls. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at the Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at the West End Cemetery in Buhl at 2:00 P.M. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on her memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

Steve Gilbert

TWIN FALLS — Steve Gilbert passed away peacefully on October 21, 2021, in his home after battling cancer. A viewing will be on November 4, 2021, at Rosenau from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The memorial will be on November 5, 2021, at the Grace Baptist Church Gymnasium, behind the church at 10 a.m. The burial will follow and is at the Snake River Canyon National Cemetery in Buhl. A luncheon will be served back at the gymnasium for close friends and family and those who have traveled to rejoice with Steve’s family that he is with his Lord and Savior, and is completely healed. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Marilynn Gossi

HAGERMAN — Marilynn Gossi passed away October 6, 2021, at Stonebridge Assisted Living. A celebration of life for Marilynn and Phillip Gossi will be held at the Hagerman Grange Hall, 240 Salmon St. in Hagerman on November 5, 2021, from 3 to 6 p.m. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at demarayfuneralservice.com.

Bernice J. Howa

TWIN FALLS — Bernice J. Howa passed away of natural causes on October 14, 2021, at the age of 91. The community is invited to attend a final farewell and viewing of Bernice on Friday, November 5 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. Friends, please do not send gifts. Please consider making a small donation to The Multiple Sclerosis Association or Alzheimer Association in memory of Bernice.

Tina Marie Krause

JEROME — Tina Marie Krause, 52, passed away on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center with loved ones gathered by her side. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., with a viewing beginning at 10 a.m., Friday, November 5, 2021, at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. Graveside service will conclude at Jerome Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, you may make donations to Venmo: @britkr or to our GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/d86bf83e Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Tina’s memorial webpage at farnsworthmortuary.com.

George T. Peter Jr.

TWIN FALLS — George T. Peter Jr., 88, passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2021. The funeral service will be held at Crossroads United Methodist Church in Kimberly on Friday, November 5, at 1 p.m. The family would like to thank the staff at Chardonnay Assisted Living and Auburn Crest Hospice for their kindness and care during his time there. Memorials can be made out to Crossroads United Methodist Church, PO Box 326, Kimberly, ID 83341 or a charity of your choice. All services and arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on George’s memorial webpage at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

Derald “Dean” Tucker

FILER — Derald “Dean” Tucker went to be with His Lord and Savior October 18, 2021, with his loving wife Judy by his side. A memorial service will be held Friday, November 5 at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Filer. The family requests memorial contributions be made to Gideon’s International rather than flowers. Twin Falls Gideon Camp P.O. Box 871 Twin Falls, ID 83303 Thoughts and condolences may be submitted to the family at lietz-frazefuneralhome.com.

Charles G. Carter

HEYBURN — Charles G. Carter, 62, of Heyburn, and formerly of Wendell, passed away October 26, 2021, at a Boise hospital. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, November 6, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Rupert Third Ward, 526 F St., Rupert. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Charles’ memorial webpage at farnsworthmortuary.com.

Roberto Garza

A celebration of Robert’s life will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, November 6, 2021, at the Castleford Community Center, 475 Main St. Castleford. This will be a potluck-style celebration, please come with stories to share about Robert. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Robert’s memorial webpage at farmerfuneralchapel.com.

