Luciano Degollado

BURLEY — Luciano Degollado, 74, of Burley, passed away Monday, October 18, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Viewing for family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, October 22, 2021, at Hansen Mortuary, 710 6th St. Rupert. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 23, 2021, at the Rupert First Assembly of God Church. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Joanna Marie Ehrmantraut

TWIN FALLS — Joanna Marie Ehrmantraut passed away peacefully after a battle with multiple myeloma (cancer) October 12, 2021. A viewing will be at 10 a.m. with a funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 23, 2021, at Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls. Repast to follow until 2 p.m. There will be a burial service held at the Bellevue Cemetery at 3:30 p.m. sharp. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Judy Elaine Juker

BUHL — Judy Elaine Juker, 75, of Buhl, passed away October 9, 2021, at River Rock Assisted Living in Buhl. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 23, 2021, at the First Christian Church, 1005 Poplar St., Buhl, with a viewing at the church one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at the West End Cemetery, Buhl. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Judy’s memorial webpage at farmerfuneralchapel.com.

Wayne Mullen

OAKLEY — Wayne Mullen, 67, passed away October 14, 2021, at his home in Oakley after a three-year battle with cancer. A viewing will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, October 22 at the Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley. Prior to the funeral service, an additional viewing will take place from 10:00-10:45 a.m. on Saturday, October 23 in the Oakley Stake Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The service will then follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be in the Oakley Cemetery. The service will also be streamed live. See morrisonpayne.com for additional information.

Olive “Tiny” Deon Pettygrove

TWIN FALLS — A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 23, 2021, at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls. You may leave a condolence and view a live stream of the service by visiting Olive’s obituary page at whitereynoldschapel.com. Memorial donations can be directed to Crossroad United Methodist Church (UMC) PO Box 326, Kimberly, Idaho, or the charity of your choice.

Harold Wesley Tews

MOUNTAIN HOME — Harold Wesley Tews, 84, of Hammett, entered the arms of Jesus at his home on Monday, October 11, 2021. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 23, 2021, at Faith Lutheran Church in Mountain Home. Cremation by Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel.

Jamie Joanna Womack

TWIN FALLS — Jamie Joanna Womack, 49, of Twin Falls, passed away October 8, 2021. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, October 23, 2021, at El Sombrero Banquet Hall, 143 W. Main St., Jerome. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Jamie’s memorial webpage at farnsworthmortuary.com.

Guadalupe Gonzales Jr.

RUPERT — Guadalupe Gonzales Jr., a former Rupert resident, passed away peacefully on October 11, 2021, in Glendale, Arizona. The life celebration service will be held and livestreamed at New Life Covenant Church, 541 E. Main St., Avondale, Arizona, on Sunday, October 24, 2021, at 5 p.m. PST. Face masks and social distancing will be observed. To participate via livestream, go to New Life Covenant Church Facebook page, click “follow” to be allowed access to view the livestream or playback.

Brent J Peterson

BURLEY – Brent J Peterson, an 80-year-old Burley resident, passed away at his home Tuesday, October 19, 2021. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, October 25, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Springdale Second Ward, 519 E. 200 S., Burley, with Bishop Scott Turpin officiating. Burial will follow at Declo Cemetery. Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, October 24, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Monday prior to the service at the church. A live webcast of the funeral service will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

Jack C. Sherrill

TWIN FALLS — A celebration of life for Jack C. Sherrill will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, October 24. Please join us at the Magic Valley Fellowship Hall, 801 Second Ave. N., Twin Falls. Potluck, bring your favorite side dish, turkey and ham will be provided. Also bring a story if you have one to share about Jack. All are welcome.

Camille Rudene Zach

BUHL — Camille Rudene Zach, a long standing and loved resident of Castleford, passed away on Tuesday afternoon, October 19, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, October 25, 2021, at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 Ninth Ave. N., Buhl, with a viewing beginning at noon. Interment will conclude at West End Cemetery, 1574 E. 1450 North, Buhl. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Camille’s memorial webpage at farmerfuneralchapel.com.

