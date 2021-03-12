Lyle Eugene Masters

BUHL — A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, March 12, 2021, at the Seventh Street Gym, Buhl. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Lyle’s memorial webpage at farmerfuneralchapel.com . Going, Going but not Gone, nor Forgotten from our Memories.

Wallace Ogden

Kandise M. Barnes

Donald Joseph Bryant

GLENNS FERRY — Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021, at the Glenns Ferry Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 874 Old U.S. 30. The family will host a viewing from 10-10:30 the morning of the service. Burial will follow at the Glenns Ferry Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed at whitereynoldschapel.com on Don’s obituary page. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the charity of your choice. To leave condolences to the family and for additional information, please go to whitereynoldschapel.com