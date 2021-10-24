Guadalupe Gonzales Jr.

RUPERT — Guadalupe Gonzales Jr., a former Rupert resident, passed away peacefully on October 11, 2021, in Glendale, Arizona. The life celebration service will be held and livestreamed at New Life Covenant Church, 541 E. Main St., Avondale, Arizona, on Sunday, October 24, 2021, at 5 p.m. PST. Face masks and social distancing will be observed. To participate via livestream, go to New Life Covenant Church Facebook page, click “follow” to be allowed access to view the livestream or playback.

Jack C. Sherrill

TWIN FALLS — A celebration of life for Jack C. Sherrill will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, October 24. Please join us at the Magic Valley Fellowship Hall, 801 Second Ave. N., Twin Falls. Potluck, bring your favorite side dish, turkey and ham will be provided. Also bring a story if you have one to share about Jack. All are welcome.

Brent J Peterson

BURLEY — Brent J Peterson, 80, of Burley, passed away at his home from pancreatic cancer Tuesday, October 19, 2021. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, October 25, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Springdale Second Ward, 519 E. 200 S., Burley, with Bishop Scott Turpin officiating. Burial will follow at Declo Cemetery. Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, October 24, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Monday prior to the service at the church. A live webcast of the funeral service will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

Camille Rudene Zach

BUHL — Camille Rudene Zach, a long standing and loved resident of Castleford, passed away on Tuesday afternoon, October 19, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, October 25, 2021, at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 Ninth Ave. N., Buhl, with a viewing beginning at noon. Interment will conclude at West End Cemetery, 1574 E. 1450 North, Buhl. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Camille’s memorial webpage at farmerfuneralchapel.com.

Alan Brady

RUPERT — Alan Brady, 45, passed away Thursday, October 14, 2021. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 26, 2021, and the funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 27, 2021, with a viewing one hour prior to the funeral at Hansen Mortuary in Rupert. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Cleon Parley Thompson

TWIN FALLS — Cleon Parley Thompson (Jr.) passed away peacefully in his home in Twin Falls on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at the age of 78. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Jerome Cemetery, Cemetery Road. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel. Condolences can be left for the family at demaraysjerome.com. After the service, the family would like to invite all friends and family to come to the house for fellowship, 936 Hankins Road, Twin Falls.

Ronald G Makinson

GARDNER — Ronald G Makinson, avid fisherman and gardener, passed away October 21, 2021, at the age of 86, three years after a stroke that left him with severe limitations. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 29, 2021, at the Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert. Burial will follow in the Hazelton Cemetery. A viewing for friends and family will be from 10 until 10:50 on Friday morning prior to the funeral. In lieu of flowers, gifts can be given to the Idaho Fish and Wildlife Foundation. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home.

Travis Larry Dayley

TWIN FALLS — Please come share memories of Travis Larry Dayley of Twin Falls from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, October 30, at the Turf Club; 734 Falls Ave., Twin Falls. Due to the size of the venue, we kindly ask that children be left at home or with a sitter.

