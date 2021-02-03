Arlene Christensen Patterson
TWIN FALLS — Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at the Temple Drive chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Twin Falls. Interment will be in the Hillcrest Memorial Garden Cemetery in Caldwell, Idaho. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Jack Lynn Nelson
GOODING — A public viewing will be held from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel. A public funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday, February 4, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Gooding (masks and social distancing required). A graveside dedication will follow at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding. The link for a virtual broadcast of the service will be available at demarayfuneralservice.com/obituary/Jack-Nelson. In lieu of flowers, donations by check may be made out to GHS Cross-Country. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at demarayfuneralservice.com.
William Edwin “Bill” Greene
FILER — Services will be held on Thursday, February 4 at Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls with a viewing at 9:30 a.m. and services to follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Sunset Memorial Park following the services.
Aileen Elizabeth Nelson
TWIN FALLS — A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, February 5, 2021, at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls. For those unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed. To access the link, visit her obituary page at rosenaufuneralhome.com or call Rosenau Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Compassion International via their website Compassion.com.
June Nungester
BUHL — There will be a graveside service held at 2 p.m., Friday, February 5, 2021, at West End Cemetery, 1574 East 4150 North, Buhl. Due to COVID-19 concerns, masks will be required, and social distancing will be practiced. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on June’s memorial webpage at farmerfuneralchapel.com.
Barbara Ann Shaffer
HANSEN — Barbara Ann Shaffer, 61, of Hansen, passed away January 17, 2021, in Boise. A celebration of life memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, February 5, 2021, at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. Graveside services with military honors will be held at 1 p.m. at the Snake River National Cemetery in Buhl following the life celebration.
Anna Ruth Sargent Behr
BURLEY — The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 6, at First Presbyterian Church, 2100 Burton Ave., Burley, with the Rev. John Ziulkowski officiating. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, February 5, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, and at the church from 10 until 10:45 a.m. preceding the Saturday funeral. For those unable to attend the funeral, a webcast will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com. To help assist in mitigating COVID-19, the wearing of face masks and social distancing will be observed.
Hannah Llewellyn
BURLEY — Services will be held at 11 a.m. February 6 at Morrison Payne Funeral home, 321 East Main Street, Burley. Viewing one hour prior to service. Burial will follow at the Rupert Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at serenitystg.com.
James Gordon Long
NAMPA — Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, February 8, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 6111 Birch Lane, Nampa. Military honors and interment will follow at 1 p.m. at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, 10100 Horseshoe Bend Road, Boise. To leave condolences and other information, please visit ZeyerFuneralChapel.com. 208-467-7300