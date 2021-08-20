Terry Lynn Lewis

HAZELTON — We invite you to attend and share memories of Terry at a celebration of life memorial service on August 22, 2021 at the Jerome Elks Lodge at 11:00 a.m. Zoom will also be available for those unable to attend, please contact us for a link. Fly high sis, you will be missed and as our Mother would say, “It’s always alright in the end, if it’s not alright, it isn’t the end yet.”

Merle Nelson Stoddard

TWIN FALLS — Merle Nelson Stoddard passed away July 19, 2019 and donated her body to the University of Utah Medical Center. Her ashes have been returned for burial. We will be having graveside services for her at the Sunset Memorial Park, Monday, August 23rd at 10 a.m. The Rev. Joshua Falce, of St. Edward Catholic Church, Parochial Vicar presiding. Members of her dancing group and friends of the family are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the charity of your choice.

Nadine Woodruff

BUHL — Nadine Messley Woodruff of Buhl, Idaho, went to be with our Lord, August 12, 2021, at River Rock Assisted Living. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at West End Cemetery, 1574 East 4150 North, Buhl. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Visions in Nadine’s name, 1770 Parkview Dr. Twin Falls, Idaho, or a charity of your choice. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Nadine’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.

