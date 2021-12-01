Vicki Eller

TWIN FALLS — Vicki Eller, of Twin Falls, passed away on Sunday, October 24, 2021. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at noon with the funeral service to follow at 1 p.m. Services and arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Vicki’s memorial webpage at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

Forrest Glade Bell

BURLEY — On Friday, November 19, 2021, Forrest Glade Bell departed this earth to be with our Father in Heaven. He passed away in his home surrounded by his wife and children after a long battle with cancer. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, December 3, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, where family and friends will be received one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley.

Jacqueline Faith Slater Sagers

OAKLEY — Jacqueline Faith Slater Sagers, 90, of Burley, passed away Thursday, November 25, 2021, at her home. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, December 3, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Oakley Stake Center, 355 N. Center Ave., in Oakley. Bishop Kevin Schroeder will officiate. Burial will follow at Basin Cemetery in Oakley. Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, December 2, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Friday at the church preceding the service. A webcast will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

Duane Gale Searle

BURLEY — Duane Gale Searle, 76, of Burley, and the rock of our family, passed away Sunday, November 21, 2021, at his residence. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 4, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, with Bishop Kevin Schroeder officiating. Military rites will be provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Burial will follow at View Cemetery. Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m., Friday, December 3, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home.The family expresses their sincere appreciation to the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group for providing military rites at the service. A webcast of the funeral will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

George Richard “Dick” Stocker

TWIN FALLS — Dick passed away November 20, 2021, per his wishes at his home with family. Born November 12, 1936, in Carson, Iowa. A graveside service will be held on Friday, December 3, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on Dick’s Memorial Page at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

Mary June Mathews

BUHL — Mary June Mathews was born in Astoria, Oregon, to Palmer and June Hennigsen. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, December 4, 2021, at the Seventh Street Gym, 215 Seventh Ave. N., Buhl, followed by an open house at the farm. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Mary’s memorial webpage at farmerfuneralchapel.com.

Carol Eilene Neumann

TWIN FALLS — Carol Eilene Neumann, honored mother, and wife ascended to our Heavenly Father on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at the age of 83. A remembrance is being planned on December 5 at the Turf Club in Twin Falls (734 Falls Ave.) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., where the family will welcome relatives and friends to celebrate Carol’s wonderful life. The family is asking that any flowers be delivered to 688 Lynwood Blvd., Twin Falls, Idaho, 83301.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0