Vic E. Graybeal

TWIN FALLS — Vic E. Graybeal, 98, of Twin Falls, died February 26, 2022, peacefully at home. A memorial to celebrate Vic’s life will be held at 5 p.m. Friday, March 4 at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. A reception will follow the service. Military rites will be conducted at the graveside at noon on Monday, March 7 at the Snake River Canyon National Cemetery in Buhl. For those wishing to leave condolences, you may visit Vic’s page at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

Kenneth Albert Cameron

TWIN FALLS — Kenneth Albert Cameron passed away in his home February 26, 2022, with family at his side. Visitation for Kenneth will be held Tuesday, March 8, 2022, from 5-7 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with interment following at 3 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery in Twin Falls. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Kenneth’s memorial webpage at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

Herman Pope

NAMPA — Herman Pope 86, of Nampa, died Tuesday, December 28, 2021. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the Linder Road Church of Christ, 1555 N. Linder Road, Meridian. In remembrance of Herman, the family invites you to donate to Camp Ivydale. Care and services are under the direction of Zeyer Funeral Chapel. zeyerfuneralchapel.com/obituaries

Clydette Gayle Harris Beck

BURLEY — Clydette Gayle Harris Beck passed away Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in the comfort of her home surrounded by her family. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 11, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Pella Second Ward, 152 W. 400 S., Burley. Burial will be in Pella Cemetery. Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, March 10, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Friday, preceding the funeral at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made to a charity of choice.

Bruce L. Bulcher

KIMBERLY — Bruce L. Bulcher of Kimberly, passed away Saturday, February 26, 2022, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family. A viewing will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 10 at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 11 at the Church of the Nazarene, 1231 Washington St. N., Twin Falls. There will be a livestream of the celebration of life offered on both Rosenau’s website and the Church of the Nazarene’s Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to the East End Providers Inc. at P.O. Box 4 Kimberly, ID, 83341. The family wants to thank the loving, knowledgeable, and caring staff at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center.

Hazel May

RUPERT — Hazel May, 88, of Rupert, passed away Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Highland Estates in Burley. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 11, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Rupert First Ward, 806 G St., Rupert, with Bishop Mike Larson officiating. Burial will follow at Paul Cemetery. Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, March 10, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Friday at the church prior to the service.

Richard “Rick” Layne Kulhanek

KIMBERLY — Richard “Rick” Layne Kulhanek, 75, of Kimberly, passed away at home March 2, 2022. A graveside service will take place at 1 p.m. Friday, March 11, 2022. For additional details and information, as well as to send condolences to the family, please visit the White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel’s website: whitereynoldschapel.com.

Kathleen Jensen Mesenbrink

BURLEY — Kathleen Jensen Mesenbrink, 78, of Burley, passed away Sunday, February 27, 2022. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 12, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Burley Third Ward, 2200 Oakley Ave., Burley, with Bishop Cade L. Jones officiating. Her final resting place will be with her husband at Pleasant View Cemetery. Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, March 11, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday, preceding the funeral at the church.

Gracyn Ruth Searle

KIMBERLY — Our sweet Gracyn passed away peacefully in her parents’ arms March 2, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 12, at the Kimberly Stake Center, 3850 N. 3500 E., Kimberly, with a viewing from 9 to 9:45 a.m. There will also be a viewing from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 11 at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls. Burial will be at the View Cemetery in Burley. Condolences may be left by visiting whitereynoldschapel.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0