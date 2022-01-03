Geraldine ‘Jeri’ Blackmon

TWIN FALLS — Geraldine Lenora Josephine Blackmon “Jeri,” passed away peacefully in loving care at Bridgeview Estates, Twin Falls, on December 27, 2021, at the age of 86. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., with a viewing beginning at 1 p.m., Monday, January 3, 2022, at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S. Lincoln Ave., Jerome. The funeral will be livestreamed on the Farnsworth Mortuary Facebook page. Graveside service will conclude at Jerome Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Jeri’s memorial page at farnsworthmortuary.com.

Craig Arthur Jones

BUHL — Craig Arthur Jones, 70, of Buhl, passed away Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at home. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, January 3, 2022, at First Christian Church, 1005 Poplar St., Buhl. Interment will conclude at West End Cemetery. The family asked that everyone attending please dress casually because that’s just how Craig would like it. Donations may be made to the Buhl Quick Response, Buhl Fire Department, or a charity of your choice. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Craig’s memorial webpage at farmerfuneralchapel.com.

Robert Theodore Meacham

PAUL — Robert Theodore Meacham passed away quietly December 17, 2021. He was surrounded by his loving family. A graveside service will be held on Monday, January 3, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Paul Cemetery. Condolences may be left at bowmanfuneral.com.

Murline K Denton

TWIN FALLS — Murline, who went by the name of K, was born March 7, 1935, in Hazelton, and passed on December 10, 2021, at the age of 86, in a care facility in Boise. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 Second Ave. N., Twin Falls. Parking is available at Magic Valley High School. For tributes and condolences go to serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Emma Evelyn Green Staley

BUHL — Emma Staley, 90, passed away peacefully at her home in Buhl, on December 28, 2021. A viewing will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday, January 3, 2022, at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 Ninth Ave. N., Buhl. A funeral service will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1128 Poplar St. Buhl, with a viewing starting at 10 a.m. Graveside will conclude at 2 p.m. at Hagerman Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to be given to St. John’s Lutheran Church or the Buhl Quick Response Unit. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Emma’s memorial webpage at farmerfuneralchapel.com.

Beryl Virginia Ward Guiles Bodily

BURLEY — Beryl Virginia Ward Guiles Bodily, 99, peacefully passed from this world on the evening of December 25, 2021, in Burley. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 5, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Burley Stake Center, 2050 Normal Ave., Burley, where family and friends will be received from 10 until 10:45 a.m. prior to the funeral. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley. A webcast of the funeral service will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Jolie Kay Smith Clegg

BURLEY — Jolie Kay Smith Clegg, 56, of Burley, joined the other angels in heaven Friday, December 24, 2021, with her loving husband, Don, by her side, after a brave battle with cancer. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Pleasant View Cemetery, 1645 E. 16th St., Burley. Friends and family will be received from 1 until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley.

Eric Thomas Dibb

RUPERT — Eric Thomas Dibb, a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend, left this world on December 29, 2021, at age 56. A viewing will be held from 5 until 7 Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, January 6, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Emerson First Ward, 127 S. 950 W., Paul, with Bishop Kent Chandler officiating. Burial will be in Rupert Cemetery. A live webcast of the funeral and graveside service will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

Stephen Anthony Hartgen

TWIN FALLS — Stephen Anthony Hartgen, 77, of Twin Falls, died at home December 31, 2021. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at the First Baptist Church, Filer. Memorial donations may be given to the College of Southern Idaho Foundation or the charity of donor’s choice.

Marva Wrigley Christenson

BURLEY — Our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister, Marva Wrigley Christenson, left this mortal existence to be reunited with her beloved husband on December 23, 2021. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 8, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Burley Stake Center, 2050 Normal Ave., Burley. Burial will be in View Cemetery in Burley. Family and friends will be received from 4 until 6 p.m. Friday, January 7, 2022, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday, at the church. For those unable to attend in person, a live webcast of the service will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com — click on the Marva Christenson obituary link, scroll to the bottom and click on the highlighted link.

John E. Patterson

TWIN FALLS — John Ernest Patterson passed away on December 16, 2021. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, January 8 at 1 p.m. at Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave. E. Twin Falls. All are welcome.

