Verlee Darlene Hall

PAUL—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 17, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Paul Stake Center, 424 W. Ellis St., with Bishop Brent Browning officiating. Burial will follow at Paul Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, February 16, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley, and at the church on Wednesday, from 10 until 10:45 a.m. A webcast will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com. To continue to help in mitigating the COVID-19 pandemic, please wear a face mask and practice social distancing at the viewing and funeral service.

Jim Plocher

RUPERT—Jim Plocher, 67, of Rupert, passed away Thursday February 11, 2021 at the Cassia Regional Medical Center. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, February 18, 2021 at the Rupert Cemetery followed by a memorial service at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Rupert. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Arthur Harry “Junior” Baisch

TWIN FALLS—There will be a public viewing for Arthur on Friday, February 19th from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. at Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave E., in Twin Falls. The funeral will be live streamed on Saturday, February 20th beginning at 12:50 p.m. You can find the link to this live steam by going to the White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel Website (www.whitereynoldschapel.com) and clicking the ‘Arthur Harry Baisch’ obituary on the main page.

Jerry Dean Litton

BURLEY—Jerry Dean Litton, a 75-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at his home of natural causes. Services are under the direction of Rasmussen ~ Wilson Funeral Home of Burley. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, February 19, at Gem Memorial Gardens, 2435 Overland Ave., in Burley, with military rites accorded by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, and from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Friday, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley.

