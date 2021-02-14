Verlee Darlene Hall

PAUL—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 17, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Paul Stake Center, 424 W. Ellis St., with Bishop Brent Browning officiating. Burial will follow at Paul Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, February 16, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley, and at the church on Wednesday, from 10 until 10:45 a.m. A webcast will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com. To continue to help in mitigating the COVID-19 pandemic, please wear a face mask and practice social distancing at the viewing and funeral service.

Jim Plocher

RUPERT—Jim Plocher, 67, of Rupert, passed away Thursday February 11, 2021 at the Cassia Regional Medical Center. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, February 18, 2021 at the Rupert Cemetery followed by a memorial service at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Rupert. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Arthur Harry “Junior” Baisch