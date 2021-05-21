Milton Emery Barrus
TWIN FALLS — A service will be held at 12 noon Friday, May 21, at the Twin Falls Harrison Ward, 667 Harrison Street, Twin Falls. Burial will follow at the Hagerman Cemetery.
Maria Magdalena Guajardo
RUPERT — The life celebration service will be held and live-streamed at 11 a.m. Friday, May 21, 2021, at Grace Church, 100 N. Meridian, Rupert. Face masks and social distancing will be observed. To participate via livestream, go to Grace Church Facebook page, click “follow” to be allowed access to view the livestream or playback. Internment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Heyburn.
Max Duane Handy
HEYBURN — The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 21, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Heyburn First Ward, 530 Villa Drive, Heyburn, with Bishop Justin Mitchell officiating. A visitation will be held from 10 until 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to the service. Arrangements are under the care of the Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
R.W. Strickland (Bill)
JEROME — His service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 21, at the Snake River National Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls.
Clifford Ray Son
ELBA — The family will receive friends from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Friday, May 21, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley. A graveside service will follow at noon at Grand View Cemetery in Elba. Following the service, a celebration will be held at Elba Park.
Elaine Lorraine James (Throckmorton)
RUPERT — The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 22, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, where a viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Rupert Cemetery. A live webcast of the service will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.
Willard Raymond Jones
JEROME — A graveside funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 22, 2021, at the Jerome Cemetery. Flowers may be sent to Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 South Lincoln Ave.
Jo Ann Keith
TWIN FALLS — Jo Ann Keith passed away peacefully April 21, 2021, at her home in Issaquah, Washington, where she had resided for the past 5 and a half years. The family would like to invite family friends to a happy hour toast to Jo Ann at 4: 30 p.m. May 22 at Rock Creek Restaurant.
Charles Walter McBride
TWIN FALLS — A short service will be held at 1 p.m. May 22, 2021, at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave East, Twin Falls. There is a live website if you cannot attend and would like to view the service, go to his obituary page at rosenaufuneralhome.com and click on the link.
Paul D. Mills
TWIN FALLS — A service to honor Paul will be held graveside at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 22 at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls.
Keith Elmer Taylor
OAKLEY — Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 22, 2021, at the Oakley Cemetery with military honors provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans. A video tribute may be viewed at larkinmortuary.com/obituary/view/keith-taylor-67 or at morrisonfuneralhome.net. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24, Rupert
Howard Donaldson
CALDWELL — He will be remembered at an open house from 10-2 Sunday, May 23 at 14975 Master’s Drive, Caldwell. Memorials can be made to The Rock of Homedale, 15777 Quartz Lane, Wilder, Idaho, 83676.
Vivien Mae Lampe
TWIN FALLS — Vivien Mae Lampe, 84, of Twin Falls, passed away Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at Chardonnay Assisted Living in Twin Falls. Visitation for Vivien will be held from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, May 23, 2021, at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. One additional hour of visitation will be held from 9 -10 a.m. Monday, May 24, 2021, at Immanuel Lutheran Church 2055 Filer Avenue East, Twin Falls, with funeral services following at 10 a.m. at the church. Private Inurnment will be held at a later time at the Twin Falls Cemetery in Twin Falls. All services and arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Vivien’s memorial webpage at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Lloyd Earl Miller
TWIN FALLS — Lloyd Earl Miller, 43, of Twin Falls, passed away May 18, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., with a viewing beginning at noon, Monday, May 24, 2021, at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S. Lincoln Ave., Jerome. For additional information and to share memories with the family, please visit Lloyd’s memorial webpage at farnsworthmortuary.com.
Joe Norris
TWIN FALLS — Joe Norris, 53, of Twin Falls, passed away at his home May 16, 2021. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. May 25, 2021, at West End Cemetery, Buhl. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
James E. Pratt
TWIN FALLS — James E. Pratt, 82, of Twin Falls, passed away May 18, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, Twin Falls. He was surrounded by his loving family. Visitation for James will be held from 5-7 p.m. Monday, May 24, 2021, at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home & Crematory, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, with funeral services from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at the funeral home. Graveside and military honors will follow at Sunset Memorial Park, Twin Falls. All services and arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on James’ memorial webpage at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.