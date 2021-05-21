TWIN FALLS — A short service will be held at 1 p.m. May 22, 2021, at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave East, Twin Falls. There is a live website if you cannot attend and would like to view the service, go to his obituary page at rosenaufuneralhome.com and click on the link.

Paul D. Mills

TWIN FALLS — A service to honor Paul will be held graveside at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 22 at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls.

Keith Elmer Taylor

OAKLEY — Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 22, 2021, at the Oakley Cemetery with military honors provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans. A video tribute may be viewed at larkinmortuary.com/obituary/view/keith-taylor-67 or at morrisonfuneralhome.net. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24, Rupert

Howard Donaldson

CALDWELL — He will be remembered at an open house from 10-2 Sunday, May 23 at 14975 Master’s Drive, Caldwell. Memorials can be made to The Rock of Homedale, 15777 Quartz Lane, Wilder, Idaho, 83676.

Vivien Mae Lampe