Jerry Lee Bonifacio Sr.
Jerry Lee Bonifacio Sr., 68, of Hansen passed away September 18, 2021. A no host gathering will be held this Saturday Sept. 25th at the Snug in Eden at 5pm to celebrate Jerry’s life. Condolences can be left at whitereynoldschapel.com.
Alice Charlene Casperson
BURLEY — A viewing will be held on Friday, Sept 24 at the Twin Falls South Stake Center from 6-8 pm and Saturday from 10-10:45 a.m. A memorial service will be held at the Twin Falls South Stake Center, 541 Orchard Drive at 11:00 am on Saturday, September 25, 2021, and the graveside service will follow at 3:30 p.m. at View Cemetery, 647 East 600 South, Burley, Idaho. A livestream of the service will be available to watch on Charlene’s obituary page at whitereynoldschapel.com. Memories, condolences, and photos may be shared with the family on Charlene’s memorial page at whitereynoldschapel.com.
Devin Wade Heaps
TWIN FALLS — A memorial service to celebrate Devin’s life will be on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2680 Elizabeth Blvd, Twin Falls, Idaho. Further details can be found at lietz-frazefuneralhome.com/tribute/details/7208/Devin-Heaps/obituary.html.
Patricia Mary Jacketta
WENDELL — As per mom’s request, there will be a graveside service at noon, on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at the Wendell Cemetery where she will be buried alongside Ralph and Rob. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Hospice Visions, Inc. at 455 Park View Loop Twin Falls, ID 83301. Condolences, memories, and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Arlene Blacker Koyle
HEYBURN — The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 25, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 530 Villa Dr., in Heyburn. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley. A viewing will take place from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, September 24, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and Saturday from 10 until 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to the service.
Nathan Douglas Lynch
RUPERT — A celebration of life will be held at 5:00 P.M. on Sunday, September 26th at Grace Church in Rupert (100 N. Meridian). The services will also be broadcast live at www.graceid.org In lieu of flowers, donations toward Ryder Lynch’s college fund would be greatly appreciated, Send to DL Evans bank in care of Jennifer Latta.
Ronald Blain Nielsen
PAUL — The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, September 27, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Paul Stake Center, located at 424 W. Ellis St., in Paul. Burial will follow at Paul Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, September 26, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Monday, at the church preceding the funeral service. A webcast of the service will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.