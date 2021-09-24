WENDELL — As per mom’s request, there will be a graveside service at noon, on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at the Wendell Cemetery where she will be buried alongside Ralph and Rob. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Hospice Visions, Inc. at 455 Park View Loop Twin Falls, ID 83301. Condolences, memories, and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.

Arlene Blacker Koyle

HEYBURN — The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 25, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 530 Villa Dr., in Heyburn. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley. A viewing will take place from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, September 24, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and Saturday from 10 until 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to the service.

Nathan Douglas Lynch

RUPERT — A celebration of life will be held at 5:00 P.M. on Sunday, September 26th at Grace Church in Rupert (100 N. Meridian). The services will also be broadcast live at www.graceid.org In lieu of flowers, donations toward Ryder Lynch’s college fund would be greatly appreciated, Send to DL Evans bank in care of Jennifer Latta.

Ronald Blain Nielsen

PAUL — The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, September 27, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Paul Stake Center, located at 424 W. Ellis St., in Paul. Burial will follow at Paul Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, September 26, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Monday, at the church preceding the funeral service. A webcast of the service will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

