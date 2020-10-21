Mayvis Christine Hobdey Thompson
BLISS — A private family graveside will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at the Upper Clover Creek Cemetery north of Bliss. Funeral services are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at demarayfuneralservice.com.
Tyler J. Palmer
TWIN FALLS — Tyler J. Palmer, 25, of Twin Falls passed away October 18, 2020, at his home. A viewing will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, 1343 S. Lincoln Ave., Jerome. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, October 23, 2020, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 50 E. 100 S., Jerome. Memories may be shared at farnsworthmortuary.com.
June Leona Potthast
TWIN FALLS — A traditional Lutheran funeral service will be held at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Friday, October 23, 2020, 11 a.m. June will be inurned with her parents at Sunset Memorial Park immediately following the service. The family is hosting a celebration of June's life that afternoon from 1:30 - 3:30 at The Rock Creek. You may leave your condolences at whitereynoldschapel.com.
Monica Jean Hardy
BURLEY — The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. at the Burley West Stake Center, 2420 Parke Ave. on Friday, October 23. There will be a viewing 6 to 8 at Morrison Funeral Home on Thursday night and one hour prior to the funeral. In lieu of flowers, donations to her daughters would be appreciated. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert. Social distancing and masks are asked of any of those attending.
