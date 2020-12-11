Irving “Irv” Tverdy

BUHL — A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, December 11, 2020, at the Immaculate Conception Church. Come, wear a mask if you want, and give Irv a grand send off. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Irv’s memorial webpage at faremrfuneralchapel.com.

Ruby Lee Adams

TWIN FALLS — Services for Ruby will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12 at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave E., Twin Falls.

John Cantu

TWIN FALLS — A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Dec. 12, 2020, at The Event Center, 348 Fourth Ave S., Twin Falls. Any donations can be sent to Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel at 629 Third Ave. E. Jerome, ID 83338. These donations will be used for expenses the family has incurred as well as a trust fund for his children.

Billy Clarence Emerson

JEROME — A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at the First Presbyterian Church, 262 E. Ave. A, Jerome. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Bill’s memorial webpage at farnsworthmortuary.com.

Eldon T. Loveless