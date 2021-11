Carmen Rae (Moline) Fortin

Carmen Rae (Moline) Fortin, 56, of Burley, passed away on October 20, 2021, at her home. A brief memorial service will be held at Cloverdale Funeral Home, 1200 N. Cloverdale Road in Boise at 11 a.m. Sunday, November 14, 2021 — the anniversary of her marriage to her late husband.