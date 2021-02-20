Arthur Harry “Junior” Baisch
TWIN FALLS — The funeral will be livestreamed at 12:50 p.m. Saturday, February 20. You can find the link to this livesteam by going to the White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel Website, whitereynoldschapel.com, and clicking the “Arthur Harry Baisch” obituary on the main page.
Barbara Hanks Graham
MALLAD — The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 20, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Star Second Ward, 100 South 200 West, Burley. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery. There will be no viewing prior to the service. The family has requested that all in attendance wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Joseph Stanley Stanzak
TWIN FALLS — A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, February 20 at Rosenau Funeral Home & Crematory.
Jeffrey Brian Stewart
TWIN FALLS—A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at Mitchell Funeral Home located at 283 East Main St. in Price, Utah 84501. An informal luncheon will be held following the services at Jeffrey and Amanda’s residence at 1032 W 1300 N; Price, Utah.
Dana Lee Neibaur Dorsey
PAUL — The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, February 22, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 424 W. Ellis St., Paul, with Bishop Dean Stevenson officiating. Burial will be in Paul Cemetery. Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, February 21, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, and at the church Monday from 10 until 10:45 a.m. A live webcast of the funeral service will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com. To assist in combating the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the wearing of face masks and social distancing will be observed and practiced.
Hyrum Dan Orr
BUHL—A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, February 22, 2021 at the First Christian Church, 1005 Poplar St., Buhl, with a viewing one hour prior to the service. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Danny’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.
Orlin Hadley
ELBA—Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 25, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Elba Ward, with Bishop Brodee Boden officiating. Burial will follow at the Elba Grandview Cemetery. Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, February 24, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and one hour prior to the funeral service at the church on Thursday.