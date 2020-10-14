Kenton Eugene Hamlett
TWIN FALLS — Memorial Services for Kenton Eugene Hamlett will be held on October 15, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls. Inurnment will be held at Sunset Memorial Park following the memorial service. In addition, those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Kenton’s memorial page at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Bob Merrill Harman
BURLEY — Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 16 at 11 a.m., at the View Cemetery, 647 E. 600 S. Burley, with Jacob Harman officiating. (Due to the nature of the outdoor venue and social distancing, please bring your own chair.) The service will be broadcast on Facebook Live: “Bob Harman Memorial Service 10/16/20.” Services are under the direction of Serenity Funeral Home of Utah, 801-599-5220.
Todd Hanson
TWIN FALLS — A visitation for Todd Hanson will be held at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home at 2551 Kimberly Rd, Twin Falls on October 14, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held Friday, October 16, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the LDS stake building at 851 Harrison St., Twin Falls, with graveside services following at Sunset Memorial Park on Kimberly Road. In addition, those wishing to share memories and condolences may also do so on Todd’s memorial page at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Lois Evelyn Biser
TWIN FALLS — A funeral service will be held Friday, October 16, 2020, at 11 a.m., at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls, with a viewing prior to service from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. A Celebration of Life will be held at Elevation 486 in Twin Falls following the service. Those who are unable to attend can access a live stream of the service at https://youtu.be/TgxhJZ50TKA or use the link found in Lois’s obituary page, under the photo/video tab at whitereynoldschapel.com.
Richard K. “Dick” Foote
JEROME — A viewing will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020, from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 847 Eastland Drive North, Twin Falls. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at the Jerome Cemetery, 701 West I Street, Jerome. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Dick’s memorial webpage at farnsworthmortuary.com.
Jerry Kepler
FILER — A graveside service will be held at the Filer Cemetery on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 11 a.m.
Sharon Lu McCombs Quast
BURLEY — Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 17, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints View 1st Ward, 490 E. 550 S., Burley. Burial will follow at the View Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, October 16, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and Saturday from 10 until 10:45 a.m. preceding the service at the church. For those unable to attend the funeral in person, a live webcast will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.
Karl Konrad Herbst
TWIN FALLS — Passed away on September 4, 2020. We, the family of Karl Konrad Herbst, are having a Celebration of Life on Saturday, Oct. 17 from 2-4 p.m. at Canyon Springs Golf Course. Under the direction of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
