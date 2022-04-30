Dr. Daniel Brown

KIMBERLY — Dr. Daniel Brown passed away on April 23, 2022, in Twin Falls after a long illness. A Celebration of Life will be held to honor him and his life. It will be held on Saturday, April 30 as an open house from 1 to 3:30 p.m. at a private home located at 4022 N. 3400 E. in Kimberly, Idaho.

John (JD) Henry Delaney Jr.

RUPERT — John H Delaney Jr., 66, of Heyburn passed away Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at his home. Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Hansen Mortuary. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Harry Thomas Denton

TWIN FALLS — In Loving Memory of Harry Thomas Denton—A Graveside service will be held at noon on April 30th at Sunset Memorial Park 2296 Kimberly Rd. Celebration of life will follow at 1:00 at the Canyon Springs Golf Course 199 Canyon Spring Rd. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mustard Seed 702 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls.

Oma Hall

TWIN FALLS — Oma Hall, 100, of Twin Falls, formerly of Jerome, graveside services will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Jerome Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday at Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.

Mark Allen Jensen

TWIN FALLS — Mark Allen Jensen of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away suddenly on Thursday, April 21st at St. Luke’s hospital in Boise. An open house to celebrate his life will be held at Rosenau Funeral Home on Saturday, April 30, between 1 and 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made for his grandchildren to the Mark Jensen Memorial Fund at any ICCU location.

Beth Reed

ALBION — Beth Humpherys Reed of Albion, died April 23, 2022. A viewing for family and friends will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 29, 2022, at Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley. Graveside services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at the Albion Mormon Cemetery.

Maria Rill

BUHL — Maria Rill, 83, of Boise, formerly of Buhl, died Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at her daughter’s residence. A Rosary will be held at 7 p.m., Friday, April 29, 2022, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1601 Poplar Street, Buhl, Idaho 83316. Mass will be celebrated at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, April 30, 2022, with a graveside service to follow at West End Cemetery, Buhl. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Maria’s memorial web page at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.

Joyce Ward Sweep

BURLEY — Joyce Ward Sweep passed away peacefully in Ogden, Utah, on Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022, at the age of 79. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 30, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Springdale 2nd Ward, located at 519 E. 200 S., of Burley. Family and friends will be received at the Church for a viewing from 9:30 until 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow at Grandview Cemetery in Elba. A live webcast of the funeral service will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.

Roxanne Gale

RUPERT — Roxanne Gale, 75, of Rupert, passed away Sunday, April 24, 2022 in Meridian, Idaho. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 2, 2022, at the Rupert 7th Ward Chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. A viewing will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Hansen Mortuary in Rupert and for one hour prior to the funeral service at the church. Burial will take place in the Rupert Cemetery following the funeral. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

