Jerry Leigh Gibbons

TWIN FALLS — Jerry Leigh Gibbons, 74, passed away Monday, February 14, 2022, in Twin Falls surrounded by his family. A celebration of life is planned for March 13, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Gooding Golf Course, 1951 Idaho 26, Gooding. Attendees are encouraged to bring a golf club or their golf clubs. Light appetizers will be served. Jerry’s ashes will be laid to rest under a plaque at the base of his mother, Doris Durfee Gibbons’, gravesite at Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding. Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories, and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at demarayfuneralservice.com.

Larry Russell Luper

JEROME — Larry Russell Luper, 74, of Jerome, passed away October 20, 2021. A celebration of life will be held from 1 until 3 p.m. Sunday, March 13, 2022, at the Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Larry’s memorial webpage at farnsworthmortuary.com.

Cynthia Kathleen Joy

TWIN FALLS — Cynthia Kathleen Joy, 60, of Filer, passed away at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center after suffering a stroke on March 8, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones. Friends are invited to a celebration of life memorial to be held Monday, March 14, 2022, at 3 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on her memorial page at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

Marjorie Louise Marshall

JEROME — Marjorie “Louise” Marshall, my wife, our Mom, our Grandma, and our Great Grandma, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on March 7, 2022. A vigil for Louise will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday, March 13, 2022, at St. Jerome’s Catholic Church, 216 Second Ave. E., Jerome. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, March 14, 2022, at St. Jerome’s Catholic Church with Fr. Adrian Vazquez, Fr. Boniface Loutz O.S.B. and Fr. Ron Wekerle presiding. Interment will conclude at Jerome Cemetery. Thereafter, a luncheon will be provided by the loving women of St. Jerome’s Parish in the church parish hall. Donations may be made on Louise’s behalf to Hospice Visions, 455 Parkview Loop E., Twin Falls, ID 83301. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Louise’s memorial webpage at farnsworthmortuary.com.

David Ray Mickelsen

RUPERT — David Ray Mickelsen, 78, previously of Rupert, passed away Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Meridian. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, March 14, 2022, at the Acequia First Ward chapel. Viewings will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Hanen Mortuary in Rupert and for one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will take place at the Rupert Cemetery following the funeral service. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Robert (Bob) Walter Malberg

BURLEY — Robert (Bob) Walter Malberg, 92, of Burley, passed away at his home Wednesday, March 9, 2022, with his children and loved ones by his side. A graveside committal service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 18, at Pleasant View Cemetery, 1645 E. 16th St., Burley, with military rites provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Family and friends will be received from 10 until 10:45 a.m. prior to the graveside service at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, located at 1350 E. 16th St., Burley. Following the graveside service, the family will have a celebration of life for family and friends from 2-4 p.m. at 495 S. 450 E., Burley.

Betty Joan “Jo” Bausman

TWIN FALLS — Betty Joan “Jo” Bausman, 80, of Twin Falls, passed away December 16, 2021, at her son’s home in Madison, Ohio, comforted by family. Jo’s celebration of life will be held at the Lighthouse Christian Church, 960 Eastland Drive, March 19, 2022, between 2 and 4 p.m. Please join us in remembering this wonderful woman and her impact in all our lives. Jo loved animals and we ask in her memory that in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Twin Falls Humane Society or your local humane no-kill animal shelter.

Rebecca “Becky” R Clark

BUHL – Rebecca “Becky” R Clark, formerly of Buhl, passed away on February 16, 2022, at the Siloam Springs Hospital in Siloam Springs Arkansas. There will be a graveside service at 11:30 on March 19, at the West End Cemetery, 1574 E. 4150 N., Buhl.

Beverly Jean “BJ” Morgan

BURLEY — Beverly Jean “BJ” Morgan, 91, of Burley, was welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven on February 15, 2022. A celebration of life will be held on March 23, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Hope Community Church, 25 N. Fourth St. E., Paul, with the Rev. Warren Rachele officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Waggin Tails Rescue, 1015 I St., Rupert, ID, 83350, or Pocatello Animal Shelter, 3100 Ave. of the Chiefs, Pocatello, ID, 83201, or Hope Community Food Pantry, PO Box 10, Paul, ID, 83347.

