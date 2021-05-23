Vivien Mae Lampe

TWIN FALLS — Monday, May 24, 2021, there is a one hour visitation will be held from 9 -10 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church 2055 Filer Avenue East, Twin Falls, with funeral services following at 10 a.m. at the church. Private Inurnment will be held at a later time at the Twin Falls Cemetery in Twin Falls. All services and arrangements are under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Vivien's memorial webpage at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

Lloyd Earl Miller

TWIN FALLS — A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., with a viewing beginning at noon, Monday, May 24, 2021, at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S. Lincoln Ave., Jerome. For additional information and to share memories with the family, please visit Lloyd's memorial webpage at farnsworthmortuary.com.

Joe Norris

TWIN FALLS — Joe Norris, 53, of Twin Falls, passed away at his home May 16, 2021. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. May 25, 2021, at West End Cemetery, Buhl. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.

James E. Pratt