Vivien Mae Lampe
TWIN FALLS — Monday, May 24, 2021, there is a one hour visitation will be held from 9 -10 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church 2055 Filer Avenue East, Twin Falls, with funeral services following at 10 a.m. at the church. Private Inurnment will be held at a later time at the Twin Falls Cemetery in Twin Falls. All services and arrangements are under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Vivien's memorial webpage at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Lloyd Earl Miller
TWIN FALLS — A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., with a viewing beginning at noon, Monday, May 24, 2021, at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S. Lincoln Ave., Jerome. For additional information and to share memories with the family, please visit Lloyd's memorial webpage at farnsworthmortuary.com.
Joe Norris
TWIN FALLS — Joe Norris, 53, of Twin Falls, passed away at his home May 16, 2021. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. May 25, 2021, at West End Cemetery, Buhl. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.
James E. Pratt
TWIN FALLS — Visitation for James will be held from 5-7 p.m. Monday, May 24, 2021, at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home & Crematory, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, with funeral services from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at the funeral home. Graveside and military honors will follow at Sunset Memorial Park, Twin Falls. All services and arrangements are under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on James' memorial webpage at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Zachary Wayne Schrader
TWIN FALLS - Funeral services will be held at 11 AM, Tuesday, May 25, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 824 Caswell Ave. West, in Twin Falls. A Viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday at the Church and again from 10 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the services. Burial will take place at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 26, at the Middleton Cemetery in Middleton, Idaho.
Roberta M. Lancaster
SHOSONE - Roberta M. Lancaster, 88, of Shoshone, passed away on May 14, 2021. Memorial Services will be held on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Demaray's Jerome Memorial Chapel. Friends may leave condolences at demaraysjerome.com
Lois Lucille Sanford
PAUL - Lois Lucille Sanford, 85, of Paul passed away Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at her home. Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at the Paul Cemetery. Memorial. Services for George Sanford will also be held at this time. George passed away at home December 23, 2020. His services will include Military Rites, provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.