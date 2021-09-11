John Howard Steinmetz

TWIN FALLS — John Howard Steinmetz, passed away on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at the age of 77. A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at the residence of Mike and Valerie Steinmetz at 1447 Bradley Street in Twin Falls, Idaho. Visitation hours will be from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. Friends and family are invited to join in this celebration and honor a life well-lived. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Marion “Mayz” Leonard

TWIN FALLS — Marion “Mayz” Harrison Hurd Leonard, 69, died peacefully on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, in Twin Falls. The Leonard family invites you to an open house celebrating Mayz on September 12 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Bass Lake located at Blue Lakes Country Club at 1940 Blue Lakes Grade, Jerome, ID 83338. Condolences may be left by visiting her obituary page at www.whitereynoldschapel.com.

Baden Dale Bleazard