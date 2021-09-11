John Howard Steinmetz
TWIN FALLS — John Howard Steinmetz, passed away on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at the age of 77. A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at the residence of Mike and Valerie Steinmetz at 1447 Bradley Street in Twin Falls, Idaho. Visitation hours will be from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. Friends and family are invited to join in this celebration and honor a life well-lived. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Marion “Mayz” Leonard
TWIN FALLS — Marion “Mayz” Harrison Hurd Leonard, 69, died peacefully on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, in Twin Falls. The Leonard family invites you to an open house celebrating Mayz on September 12 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Bass Lake located at Blue Lakes Country Club at 1940 Blue Lakes Grade, Jerome, ID 83338. Condolences may be left by visiting her obituary page at www.whitereynoldschapel.com.
Baden Dale Bleazard
BURLEY — The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, September 13, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Declo Stake Center, located at 207 E. Main St., in Declo, with Bishop Scott Turpin of the Springdale 2nd Ward officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley. Friends and family will be received from 5—7 p.m. Sunday, September 12, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10—10:45 a.m. Monday prior to the funeral service at the church. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the KCNT1 Epilepsy Foundation in Baden’s honor is appreciated www.kcnt1epilepsy.org. A webcast of the funeral service will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.
Shari A. Underwood
FILER — Shari A. Underwood, 78, of Filer, died Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at a Twin Falls hospital. A funeral service for Shari will be held Monday, September 13, 2021, 11:00 am at Peace Lutheran Church, 600 Stevens Ave., Filer, Idaho 83328. A graveside service will follow at Filer Cemetery. Services are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.