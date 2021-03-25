Delva Eastman
BUHL — Delva was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 25, 2021, with a viewing one hour prior to service, at the Deep Creek Ward, 1001 Fair Street, Buhl. The family requests that attendees wear a face covering and practice social distancing. Donations to The Boys and Girls Club of Buhl can be sent to 523 Sawtooth Blvd., Buhl, ID 83316, in lieu of flowers.
James Franklin Lupton
BUHL — A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 Ninth Ave. N., Buhl. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Jim’s memorial webpage at farmerfuneralchapel.com.
George R. Pullin
TWIN FALLS — Funeral services will be held at 1p.m. Thursday March 25, 2021, at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
LaVaun Irene Heil
TWIN FALLS — Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, March 26, 2021, at Rock Creek Celebration Center, 320 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Parking is available beside and behind the venue. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. A reception of family and friends will be held following the services at 1 p.m. at Rock Creek Celebration Center. LaVaun’s services are under the loving care of her family and Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Visit her tribute page at serenityfuneralchapel.com. Services will be available via live video stream on our Facebook page, facebook.com/eventstwinfalls.
Colin Marriott
RUPERT — A viewing for family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Hansen Mortuary. Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, March 26, 2021, also at the mortuary. Gathering for friends and family will follow immediately after the funeral services. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Frances Ochsner
FILER — A viewing will be held from 6—7 p.m., with a rosary to start at 7 p.m., Thursday, March 25, 2021, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1601 Poplar Street, Buhl. A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, March 26, 2021, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. A graveside service will conclude at the Filer Cemetery, 2350 East 4000 North, Filer. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Fran’s memorial webpage at farmerfuneralchapel.com.
Alondra Aguilar
HAZELTON — Alondra Aguilar, 25, of Hazelton, passed away at home on Monday, March 22, 2021. Services will be held at 12 noon Saturday, 27, 2021, at Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at the Hazelton Cemetery. A viewing for friends and family will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday until the time of the service.
Dixie Lee Blamires
TWIN FALLS — A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. There will be a celebration of life and reception following the graveside service at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. S. Condolences may be left at whitereynoldschapel.com.
John Harvey “Jack” Wight
MALTA — The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 27, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Malta Ward, 280 N. First St., Malta, with Bishop Lane Schumann officiating. Burial will follow at Valley Vu Cemetery in Malta. Friends and family will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, March 26, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday preceding the funeral service at the church. A live webcast of the service will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com. Due to the ongoing effects of COVID-19, the wearing of face masks will be required at the services.