Helen Colleen O’Harrow Thiebert

TWIN FALLS — Helen Colleen O’Harrow Thiebert, 89, beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, and Great-Great-Grandmother was called to be with the Lord on March 9, 2022. A celebration of Colleen’s life will be held on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at 2 PM at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls, Idaho. Those wishing to share memories and condolences online may do so at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

Janice Lenore Snodgrass

TWIN FALLS — Janice Lenore Snodgrass, 84, passed away in her home in Twin Falls on Sunday, March 6, 2022. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at 1 p.m. followed by a social hour hosted in the Community Room at Rosenau Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Robert (Bob) Walter Malberg

BURLEY — Robert (Bob) Walter Malberg, 92, of Burley, passed away at his home Wednesday, March 9, 2022, with his children and loved ones by his side. A graveside committal service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 18, at Pleasant View Cemetery, 1645 E. 16th St., Burley, with military rites provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Family and friends will be received from 10 until 10:45 a.m. prior to the graveside service at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, located at 1350 E. 16th St., Burley. Following the graveside service, the family will have a celebration of life for family and friends from 2-4 p.m. at 495 S. 450 E., Burley.

Corinne Hardman Starley

TWIN FALLS — Corinne Hardman Starley, 57, passed away peacefully on March 9, 2022, after a long struggle fighting kidney failure and autoimmune diseases. A viewing will be held Friday, March 18, from 6-8 p.m. at Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls. A short viewing will also be held on Saturday, March 19, at 10 a.m. preceding the 11 a.m. funeral at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2085 S. Temple Drive, Twin Falls. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made in Corinne’s honor to the Twin Falls Animal Shelter (twinfallsanimalshelter.com) or Northwest Boxer Rescue (nwboxerrescue.org).

Marie Cornelia Van Dyk

JEROME — Marie Cornelia Schelling Van Dyk passed in her sleep on Monday, March 7, 2022, in Jerome. A viewing will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S. Lincoln Ave., Jerome. A celebration of Marie’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 18, 2022, at the Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Drive N, Twin Falls. Graveside services will conclude at Jerome Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Marie’s memorial webpage at farnsworthmortuary.com.

Betty Joan “Jo” Bausman

TWIN FALLS — Betty Joan “Jo” Bausman, 80, of Twin Falls, passed away December 16, 2021, at her son’s home in Madison, Ohio, comforted by family. Jo’s celebration of life will be held at the Lighthouse Christian Church, 960 Eastland Drive, March 19, 2022, between 2 and 4 p.m. Please join us in remembering this wonderful woman and her impact in all our lives. Jo loved animals and we ask in her memory that in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Twin Falls Humane Society or your local humane no-kill animal shelter.

Rebecca “Becky” R Clark

BUHL – Rebecca “Becky” R Clark, formerly of Buhl, passed away on February 16, 2022, at the Siloam Springs Hospital in Siloam Springs Arkansas. There will be a graveside service at 11:30 March 19 at the West End Cemetery, 1574 E. 4150 N., Buhl.

Emily Lynn Gilbert-Seed

TWIN FALLS — Emily Lynn Gilbert-Seed, 44, passed away February 28, 2022, in Silverdale Washington, after a courageous battle with cervical cancer. A service is planned for 2 p.m. Saturday, March 19, at the Harrison LDS church building, 667 Harrison St., Twin Falls.

