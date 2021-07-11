Marshall Lee Simcoe
POCATELLO — Funeral services will be held at noon Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 Ninth Ave. N., Buhl, with viewing one hour prior to service. A graveside service will follow at West End Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Marshall’s name to the local Buhl VFW, c/o Commander Melanie Foster, 121 Eighth Ave. N., Buhl, Idaho, 83316. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Marshall’s memorial webpage at farmerfuneralchapel.com.
Edythe Widmer
KIMBERLY - Viewing will be held Monday July 12th 5pm-7pm at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home & Crematory 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, Idaho. A Celebration of Edythe’s Life will be held Tuesday July 13th at 2:00 P.M. at the funeral home. All services and arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Cleo Melvina Morgan Gee
OAKLEY - Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 15, 2021, at the Oakley Stake Center, in Oakley with burial to follow in the Oakley Cemetery. A viewing for friends and family will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at the Oakley Stake Center in Oakley and from 10:00- 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to the funeral. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Oakley Valley Historical Association POBox 239 Oakley, ID 83346. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.
Robert Lee Loughmiller
HOLLISTER - Robert Lee Loughmiller, 69, passed away peacefully in the home he shared with his wife, Jamie in Hollister, Idaho. Robert was adamantly opposed to having a traditional funeral service, and to honor his wishes we will instead have a Celebration of Robert’s Life. We will have a potluck dinner barbeque held from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m., Friday, July 16, 2021, at Rogerson Service, 1506 North 2300 East Rogerson, Idaho. Please bring any special stories you would like to share. Thanks in advance to Anita and Rob for taking on such a huge endeavor.
Renae Lee
CALDWELL – A Celebration of Life for Renae is planned for July 17th at 3 p.m. 22362 Aura Vista Way in Caldwell Idaho.
George P. Pitcher
JEROME - George P. Pitcher, 78, of Jerome passed away July 4, 2021, at his home. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. Graveside service will follow at 11:00 a.m., at Jerome Cemetery. For more details and to share memories with the family, please visit George's memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.