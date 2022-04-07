Rocky Burkhalter

BUHL — Rocky Burkhalter, 70, of Buhl passed away March 30, 2022, in Buhl. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 7, 2022, at the Clover Trinity Lutheran Church, 3552 N. 1825 E., Buhl, with a luncheon to follow. Services are under the direction of Farmer Funeral Chapel in Buhl.

Kim Cranney

BURLEY — Kim Cranney, a 74-year-old resident of Burley and a former longtime resident of Oakley, passed away Friday, March 25, 2022, at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 8, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — Paul Stake Center, located at 424 W. Ellis St., in Paul, with Bishop Brent Browning officiating. Friends and family will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 7, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Friday, preceding the funeral, at the church. Kim’s final resting place will be at Marion Cemetery in Oakley. A webcast will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.

Sherry Ann Haffner

TWIN FALLS — Sherry Ann Haffner, 78, of Twin Falls passed peacefully at home Jan. 11, 2022, with her family by her side. The family will hold a celebration of life at from 4 to 5 p.m. April 7, 2022, at Parke’s Funeral Home in Twin Falls so that all of Sherry’s family and friends from out of state have an opportunity to attend. A reception will follow directly afterward from 5 to 8 p.m. at Twin Falls Brickhouse.

Doris Opal Tracy Robertson

GOODING — Doris Opal Tracy Robertson, a longtime resident of Gooding, Idaho, died March 23, 2022, at home in Eagle, Idaho, surrounded by family, at the age of 101. Her service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel at 737 Main St. in Gooding. Interment will follow at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding. Memorial gifts to be directed to the Gooding United Methodist Church, 805 Main St., Gooding, Idaho, 83330. Friends may share a condolence message or photo at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.

Max Floyd Casperson

TWIN FALLS — Max Floyd Casperson, of Twin Falls passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 7, at the Twin Falls South Stake Center. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, April 8, 2022, at the Twin Falls South Stake Center, 541 Orchard Drive, and the graveside service will follow at 3:00 p.m. at View Cemetery, 647 E. 600 S. Burley, Idaho. A live stream of the church service can be viewed on Max’s obituary page at www.whitereynoldschapel.com. Memories, condolences, and photos may be shared with the family on Max’s memorial page at www.whitereynoldschapel.com.

Russell D (Rusty) Holm

BURLEY — Russell D (Rusty) Holm, 65, of Burley, passed away March 24, 2022, at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Utah, surrounded by loved ones. A celebration of Rusty’s life will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 8, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley. Rosenau Funeral Home & Crematory located at 2826 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls, Idaho.

Donald E. Morrill

HANSEN — Our beloved father Donald E. Morrill, 80, of Hansen, Idaho, passed away on April 3, 2022. A service will be held 10 a.m. April 8, 2022, at Rosenau Funeral Home & Crematory, 2826 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls. A graveside service will follow in Hazelton.

Arnold Kittelson

JEROME — Arnold Kittelson was reunited with his family in Heaven on March 25, 2022. Services will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, April 9, 2022, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, with viewing an hour before the service. Burial will follow at the Jerome Cemetery. Following the interment, a luncheon will be offered at the church. Special thanks to Idaho Home Health and Hospice and the caring staff at Desano Village in Jerome.

Gregory Joseph Paoli

JEROME — Gregory Joseph Paoli, 70, of Jerome passed away Friday, November 26, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, Twin Falls. A celebration of life will be held for him from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, at 591 Pioneer Mountain Loop, Jerome.

Lenora June Tilley

BURLEY — Lenora June Tilley, best known as “June” passed away on March 23, 2022. A celebration of June’s life will be held on at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at the Star church, 96 S. 200 W., Burley. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 8, at the Morrison Payne Funeral home, 321 E. Main, Burley. An additional visitation will be from 10 to 10:45 a.m. preceding the funeral service. Services will conclude with burial in the Pleasant View Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at morrisonpaynefuneralhome.com

Edward Dee Vaughn

RUPERT — Edward Dee Vaughn, 82, of Rupert passed away on March 30, 2022, in the arms of his wife of 62 years. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022, at the Rupert Cemetery. Services will conclude with memorial services at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Thomas R. Wortman

WEST MAGIC — Thomas R. Wortman died peacefully on March 2, 2022, at his home in West Magic. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at the Dam Fools Club House. Please check the Dam Fools website for details.

