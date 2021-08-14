Elizabeth Ann Boguslawski
TWIN FALLS — After fiercely battling cancer for nearly four years, Elizabeth Ann Boguslawski died on August 3, 2021, finally gaining peace. A memorial service will be held at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls on Saturday, August 14. 2021, at 1 p.m.
Gary Ross Jones
MALTA — Gary Ross Jones, a 69-year-old resident of Spring Creek, Nevada, and formerly of Malta, passed away Saturday, August 7, 2021, at Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center in Reno, Nevada. The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 14, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Malta, where family and friends will be received from 1 until 1:45 p.m. Burial will follow at Valley Vu Cemetery in Malta, under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Joshua M. Whittaker
TWIN FALLS — After an arduous battle with kidney disease, with his sights set on the road to recovery in hopes of a transplant, Josh waved goodnight to pain and suffering in this world on Sunday, July 25, 2021. A celebration of life for Josh will be held Saturday, August 14, 2021, at the home of his sister, Sybil Helmer-Whittaker, 131 W. 330 S., Jerome, at 3:30 p.m. Josh so loved music and togetherness that we are opening up camping on August 13 and 14, Friday and Saturday nights, with breakfast on Saturday and Sunday mornings. For friends and family from out of town or in the area that want to join us for a weekend filled with music, celebration, and remembrance, bring your tents, campers, and RVs (no hook-ups). Please bring your own chairs and beverages (water will be available).
Harry F. LeMoyne
TWIN FALLS — A service will be held at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home in Twin Falls on Monday, August 16 at 10 a.m. Burial will be conducted at 12:00 p.m. at Snake River Canyon National Cemetery 1585 East Elm Street (4150 N), Buhl. Friends may call on Sunday, August 15, 2021, from 5—7 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls.
Ruby Deoine Ford Moore
TWIN FALLS — A memorial will be held for Deoine on August 15th at 3:30 p.m. It will be held in the Relief Society Room at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building at 421 Maurice St. N. in Twin Falls.
John Early Summerlin
TWIN FALLS — John Early Summerlin of Twin Falls Celebration of Life will be at 10 a.m. Monday, August 16, 2021, at the American Legion 447 Seastrom St. in Twin Falls.
J. Wayne Courtney
TWIN FALLS — A viewing will be Monday, Aug. 16 from 5-7 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd, Twin Falls. The memorial service will be Tuesday, Aug. 17 at 10 a.m. at Parke’s. Graveside service will start at noon sharp at the Snake River Canyon National Cemetery, 1585 E. Elm St., Buhl. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on Wayne’s Memorial Page at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.