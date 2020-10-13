Lana Rochelle (Lee) Daniels

TWIN FALLS—Family and friends whose lives Lana touched are invited to a graveside service at Sunset Memorial Park, Twin Falls, ID at 11:00am Tuesday, October 13th, followed by a luncheon at 360 Main Event Center, 348 4th Ave S. in Twin Falls, Idaho. You may view a live stream of the graveside at https://youtu.be//9vCZd-3UFNM. Services are under the care of Preston Flanary White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel. Condolences may be left at whitereynoldschapel.com.

Kenton Hamlett

TWIN FALLS—Kenton Hamlett, age 73 of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away October 6, 2020, at his home in Twin Falls. A Celebration of Kenton’s life will be held Thursday, October 15, 2020, at 10:00 A.M. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, ID with Inurnment to follow at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery in Twin Falls, ID. All services and arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Kenton’s memorial webpage at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

Lois Evelyn Biser