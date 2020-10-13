Lana Rochelle (Lee) Daniels
TWIN FALLS—Family and friends whose lives Lana touched are invited to a graveside service at Sunset Memorial Park, Twin Falls, ID at 11:00am Tuesday, October 13th, followed by a luncheon at 360 Main Event Center, 348 4th Ave S. in Twin Falls, Idaho. You may view a live stream of the graveside at https://youtu.be//9vCZd-3UFNM. Services are under the care of Preston Flanary White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel. Condolences may be left at whitereynoldschapel.com.
Kenton Hamlett
TWIN FALLS—Kenton Hamlett, age 73 of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away October 6, 2020, at his home in Twin Falls. A Celebration of Kenton’s life will be held Thursday, October 15, 2020, at 10:00 A.M. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, ID with Inurnment to follow at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery in Twin Falls, ID. All services and arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Kenton’s memorial webpage at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Lois Evelyn Biser
TWIN FALLS—A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 11am, at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls, ID with a viewing prior to service from 10am to 11am. A Celebration of Life will be held at Elevation 486 in Twin Falls, ID following the service. Those who are unable to attend can access a live stream of the service at https://youtu.be//TgxhJZ50TKA or use the link found in Lois’s obituary page, under the photo//video tab at whitereynoldschapel.com.
Jerry Kepler
FILER—A graveside service will be held at the Filer Cemetery on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11 AM.
Karl Konrad Herbst
TWIN FALLS—Passed away on September 4, 2020. We, the family of Karl Konrad Herbst, are having a Celebration of Life on Saturday, Oct.17th from 2-4 PM at Canyon Springs Golf Course. We had Reynold’s help us on the cremation and obit notice last month.
