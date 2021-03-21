Luther Lee “Pete” White

MALTA — Funeral services will be held at 11a.m. Tuesday March 23 at the Malta LDS ward chapel with a viewing 6-8 p.m. Monday, March 22 and 10-10:45 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Burial will be at the Valley Vu Cemetery in Malta. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Delva Eastman

BUHL—Delva was a life-long member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and her funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, March 25, 2021 with a viewing one hour prior to service at the Deep Creek Ward, 1001 Fair Street, Buhl, Idaho 83316. The family requests that attendees wear a face covering and practice social distancing. Donations to The Boys and Girls Club of Buhl can be sent to 523 Sawtooth Blvd., Buhl, ID 83316 in lieu of flowers.

George R. Pullin

TWIN FALLS—George R. Pullin, 85, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away at home surrounded by his loved ones on Wednesday March 17, 2021. Funeral services will be held at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home on Thursday March 25, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Colin Marriott

RUPERT—A viewing for family and friends will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 25, 2012 at Hansen Mortuary. Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. Friday, March 26, 2021 also at the mortuary. Gathering for friends and family will follow immediately after the funeral services. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

