 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Services
0 comments

Services

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Luther Lee “Pete” White

MALTA — Funeral services will be held at 11a.m. Tuesday March 23 at the Malta LDS ward chapel with a viewing 6-8 p.m. Monday, March 22 and 10-10:45 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Burial will be at the Valley Vu Cemetery in Malta. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Delva Eastman

BUHL—Delva was a life-long member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and her funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, March 25, 2021 with a viewing one hour prior to service at the Deep Creek Ward, 1001 Fair Street, Buhl, Idaho 83316. The family requests that attendees wear a face covering and practice social distancing. Donations to The Boys and Girls Club of Buhl can be sent to 523 Sawtooth Blvd., Buhl, ID 83316 in lieu of flowers.

George R. Pullin

TWIN FALLS—George R. Pullin, 85, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away at home surrounded by his loved ones on Wednesday March 17, 2021. Funeral services will be held at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home on Thursday March 25, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Colin Marriott

RUPERT—A viewing for family and friends will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 25, 2012 at Hansen Mortuary. Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. Friday, March 26, 2021 also at the mortuary. Gathering for friends and family will follow immediately after the funeral services. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Services

Services

Eva Loetta Dicus Bell

Services

Services

Clark Eugene Bedow

Services

Services

Encarnacion “Chon” R. Garcia

Services

Services

Eva Loetta Dicus Bell

Services

Services

LeAnna Dee Cahoon

Services

Deaths and Services

Ted Robbins, 77, of Burley, died Sunday, February 14, 2021, at Parke View Care and Rehabilitation. Services are pending and will be announced …

Services

Services

Alden Samuel Tolman

Services

Services

George W. Huddleston

Services

Services

Eva Loetta Dicus Bell

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News