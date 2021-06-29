 Skip to main content
Jordan Jeremiah Sin Akau Jr.

TWIN FALLS—A visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, from 6-8 p.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home.

Terri Sue Bennett

KIMBERLY—Memorial service at Parke’s Funeral Home (Twin Falls) on June 29th at 11 a.m.

Debra Dawn Johnson

SHOSHONE—Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.

Mary Marguerite Wengert

TWIN FALLS — A service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at St. Edward’s Catholic Church.

Peggy Ann (Carlson) Choate

TWIN FALLS — Peggy Carlson Choate returned to her Heavenly Father on Saturday, October 17, 2020, in Yuma, Arizona. Inurnment and a memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at The Serenity Garden at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls.

Loretta Worlene Morris (Jones) Glauner

GOODING—A viewing for family and friends will be held on the evening of Tuesday, June 29th from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories, and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.

Pompella (Pam) Hernandez Saldana

RUPERT—Funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. on Friday, July 2, 2021 at Hansen Mortuary, 710 6th Street, Rupert, Idaho. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary. For additional information or to leave your condolences for the family, please visit www.hansen-mortuary.com.

Ivan Hopkins

SHOSHONE—Celebration of Life for Ivan Hopkins will be held on Saturday, July 3rd from 1—6:00 p.m. at Shoshone City Park. At 1:30, there will be a brief memorial/remembrance (about 15 minutes), gathering around the gazebo at the park. After the memorial, celebration, food, and remembrance for as long as people wish to stay.

