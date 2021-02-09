Ruth Coleen Janssen Davis

BURLEY—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 11, at Zion Lutheran Church, 2410 Miller Ave., in Burley, with the Rev. Alex Lissow, officiating. A webcast of the funeral will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com. The family suggests memorials be directed to LWML (Lutheran Women’s Missionary League) in care of Zion Lutheran Church. Arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Donna Lee Meyer

TWIN FALLS—A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 on Saturday, February 13 at New Life Church in Wendell with a time of fellowship to follow. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel. At the family’s request, those unable to attend the service, please visit Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel Facebook for Live Streaming.

Anna Mae Shults

BURLY—Anna Mae Shults, 93, of Burley, passed away Thursday, February 4, 2021 at her home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley. A viewing will be held for one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place at the Pella Cemetery following the funeral service. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward, Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0