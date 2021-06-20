Myra June Kirk Beck
BURLEY - The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 22, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Star 1st Ward, 100 S. 200 W., of Burley, with Bishop Robert T. Oakes officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley.
Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday, June 21, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Tuesday, from 10 until 10:45 a.m. preceding the funeral. A live webcast of the service will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.
Joe Skaug
JEROME - A funeral service will be held at 11 am, Tuesday, June 22, 2021, with a viewing an hour prior to service. at Farnsworth Mortuary and Crematory, 1343 South Lincoln Jerome, Idaho. A reception and meal will follow at Calvary Chapel in Jerome. There may be some very fast cars at the memorial service.
Sally Payne Horner
BURLEY - Sally’s memorial service will be held Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Summers Funeral Home, 3629 E. Ustick Road, Meridian, ID 83646. 208-898-0642.
Loretta Belle Lopez Fritzler
JEROME - Loretta Belle (Lopez) Fritzler, 98, of Jerome passed away January 13, 2021. A Celebration of Life and Memorial Mass will be held at 11:30 a.m., Thursday, June 24, 2021 at St. Jerome's Catholic Church, 216 2nd Ave E, Jerome. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.farnsworthmortuary.com
Elizabeth Anne Russell McGinnis
TWIN FALLS - Our mother, Elizabeth Anne Russell McGinnis "Liz", 96, went to be with our Lord Thursday, June 10, 2021, at home with family by her side. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 24, at St. Edward’s Catholic Church, 161 6th Ave E. in Twin Falls, preceded by the praying of the Holy Rosary at 10:30 am. Interment will be at Sunset Memorial Park.
John Leonard McBride
TWIN FALLS - A viewing will be held at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, Idaho, on Friday, June 25, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. The funeral service will begin at 2 p.m., with a graveside service immediately following at Twin Falls Cemetery.
Those who wish may share memories and condolences on his memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Leonard A. Smith
WENDELL - A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, June 25, 2021 at the Wendell Cemetery, 601 West Main Street, Wendell. Service will be live streamed on Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory’s Facebook Page beginning at 11 a.m.