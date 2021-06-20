Myra June Kirk Beck

BURLEY - The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 22, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Star 1st Ward, 100 S. 200 W., of Burley, with Bishop Robert T. Oakes officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley.

Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday, June 21, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Tuesday, from 10 until 10:45 a.m. preceding the funeral. A live webcast of the service will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

Joe Skaug

JEROME - A funeral service will be held at 11 am, Tuesday, June 22, 2021, with a viewing an hour prior to service. at Farnsworth Mortuary and Crematory, 1343 South Lincoln Jerome, Idaho. A reception and meal will follow at Calvary Chapel in Jerome. There may be some very fast cars at the memorial service.

Sally Payne Horner

BURLEY - Sally’s memorial service will be held Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Summers Funeral Home, 3629 E. Ustick Road, Meridian, ID 83646. 208-898-0642.

Loretta Belle Lopez Fritzler