Maxine Adams

BURLEY — Maxine Adams, 85, of Burley, passed away Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at Cassia Regional Hospital in Burley. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 1, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley. The burial will be in Oakley Cemetery. Family and friends will be welcomed from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday, January 31, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Tuesday prior to the service at the funeral home. A webcast of the service will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

Ralph Von Dohln “Ralphie” Maughan

TWIN FALLS — Ralph Von Dohln “Ralphie” Maughan gained his angel wings on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, in Twin Falls. Visitation will be held on February 2, 2022, from 11 a.m. till 1 p.m. with the funeral service starting at 1 p.m. Following the services, the family will host a memorial reception at the Turf Club in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls. 208-944-3373 rosenaufuneralhome.com.

James William Wright

TWIN FALLS — James William Wright, 87, passed away on Friday, January 21, 2022. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 3, 2022, at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls, with a viewing from 10:30 to 11 a.m. prior to the service. Condolences and to view the live stream of the service please visit James’s tribute page at whitereynoldschapel.com.

Mary Elizabeth Dayley

TWIN FALLS — Mary Elizabeth Dayley, 64, of Twin Falls, passed away Friday, January 28, 2022, at her home in Twin Falls. A funeral service will be held on Friday, February 4, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel. A private family burial will follow at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding. Condolences, memories, and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at demarayfuneralservice.com.

Johnny Albert Ulrich

TWIN FALLS — Johnny Albert Ulrich, of Twin Falls, died peacefully at his home on January 23, 2022. John’s memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 5 at Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls with a viewing on Friday, February 4 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Kim M. Maier

BURLEY — Kim M. Maier, 61, of Burley, passed away Thursday, January 27, 2022, after her battle with cancer. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 5, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, with Pastor Brian Livermore officiating. Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, February 4, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. before the service on Saturday. Burial will be at Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley. A webcast will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.

Joshua Hans Joseph Thorne

TWIN FALLS — Joshua Hans Joseph Thorne, 46, died January 24, 2022, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. A memorial funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Immanuel Lutheran Church (2055 Filer Ave. E.) in Twin Falls. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Josh’s memorial webpage at farmerfuneralchapel.com.

George Jackson Shannon

TWIN FALLS — A funeral for George Jackson Shannon of Twin Falls will be at 10 a.m. Monday, February 7, 2022, at St. Edward’s Catholic Church, 161 Sixth Ave. E., Twin Falls. An inurnment will take place at Sunset Memorial Park following the service.

