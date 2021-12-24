Edith Catherine Dillon Roland

BUHL — Edith Catherine Dillon Roland, 96, daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great-great-grandmother, passed away Monday, December 6, 2021. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m., with a Rosary beginning at 10:30 a.m., Monday, December 27, 2021, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1601 Poplar Street, Buhl. Graveside service will conclude at West End Cemetery, Buhl. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to be sent to Buhl Quick Response Relief Unit, 201 Broadway Ave. N., Buhl, ID 83316. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Edith’s memorial webpage at farmerfuneralchapel.com.