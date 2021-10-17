Max Frederick (Fred) Mathews

TWIN FALLS — Max Frederick (Fred) Mathews, 64, of Twin Falls, passed away Tuesday morning, October 12, 2021, at home. A service will be held on Friday, October 22 at 3 p.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls. After the service family and friends of the family are invited to join in a celebration of life at the Jerome Country Club at 649 Golf Course Road, Jerome.

Judy Elaine Juker

BUHL — Judy Elaine Juker, 75, of Buhl, passed away October 9, 2021, at River Rock Assisted Living in Buhl. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 23, 2021, at the First Christian Church, 1005 Poplar St., Buhl, with a viewing at the church one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at the West End Cemetery, Buhl. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Judy’s memorial webpage at farmerfuneralchapel.com.

Wayne Mullen

OAKLEY — Wayne Mullen, 67, passed away October 14, 2021, at his home in Oakley after a three-year battle with cancer. A viewing will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, October 22 at the Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley. Prior to the funeral service, an additional viewing will take place from 10:00-10:45 a.m. on Saturday, October 23 in the Oakley Stake Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The service will then follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be in the Oakley Cemetery. The service will also be streamed live. See morrisonpayne.com for additional information.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0